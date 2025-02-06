New investment to support growing demand for sustainable solutions for AI and other high intensity compute

Verne, the leading provider of sustainably powered HPC data centers across the Nordics, has acquired the land at its existing Helsinki data center campus, securing room for future expansion. This purchase marks another milestone in Verne's ambitious growth strategy for the Nordics, following the recent announcement of its new facility to be built in Mäntsälä, Finland.

Room to grow

Verne plans to develop the site further, leveraging its 70MW capacity to meet the increasing demand for sustainable, high-performance compute infrastructure. The land was acquired from Onvest, a family-owned company with a long history in the region.

The existing site in Helsinki currently serves a number of high-profile multinational customers. Its strategic location provides excellent connectivity to power and fibre networks, proximity to Helsinki Airport, and easy access to the city centre making it ideal for organisations across industries looking for reliable, accessible, and well-connected facilities.

Designed with high-density compute in mind, the planned expansion will include two new buildings fully equipped to meet the technical requirements of AI, HPC, and other intensive workloads.

Sustainability at the core

Verne remains committed to sustainability, with the Helsinki campus running on 100 percent renewable energy. Waste heat generated by the data center is repurposed through a direct connection to the local district heating network.

All new facilities will be built to support liquid cooling, enabling efficient management of the high heat levels generated by AI and other intensive compute workloads. This design makes the existing heat reuse infrastructure even more vital, facilitating the effective capture and repurposing of waste heat.

Additionally, Verne uses renewable diesel for its backup power generators in Finland, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the generators by an average of 90 percent.

"The acquisition of this site reinforces Verne's long-term commitment to Finland and provides an even stronger foundation for our continued growth in the region," said Dominic Ward, CEO of Verne. "We've seen a huge uplift in demand, and having successfully operated from this location for a number of years, we are well-positioned to scale our capabilities and continue delivering industry-leading, sustainable data center solutions to support the next generation of AI and high-performance computing."

For more information, visit: www.verneglobal.com

About Verne

Verne provides sustainable data center services that enable organisations to cost-effectively scale their digital infrastructure while reducing their environmental impact. The company's four Nordic data centers, located in Iceland and Finland, are powered by 100 percent renewable energy, optimised for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other intensive workloads, and supported by a dedicated team of onsite experts. Verne also operates a hyper-connected data center in central London, which serves as a strategic hub for applications requiring low latency and robust connectivity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250206553002/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Evie Ashby Michelle Edge

Eleven Hundred Agency

T: +44(0)20 7688 5202

E: eha@verneglobal.com