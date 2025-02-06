Sanpellegrino Group: S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY: THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS TO CROWN THE WORLD'S BEST YOUNG CHEF UNDER 30

The Grand Finale of S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25 will take place in Milan on 28 and 29 October, 2025.

MILAN, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticipation is building as the search for the world's best young chef approaches its climax. The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is thrilled to announce that the Grand Finale of the 2024-25 Competition will be held in Milan on 28 and 29 October. This global event not only celebrates the extraordinary creativity, vision and skill of young chefs but also underscores their potential to drive positive change and make the world a better place through food.

Over the past months, the competition has travelled across the globe, with 164 promising young chefs competing in Regional Finals judged by distinguished local juries. These events showcased extraordinary skill, creativity and personal vision, producing 15 finalists who will vie for the prestigious title during the Grand Finale.

The event will bring together these 15 regional champions as they present their signature dishes to an international jury of acclaimed culinary masters: Christophe Bacquié, Jeremy Chan, Antonia Klugmann, Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura, Niki Nakayama, Elena Reygadas and Julien Royer. These esteemed judges will evaluate the dishes based on technical expertise, creative flair, and the potential to drive positive change through gastronomy.

Among the highlights of the Grand Finale will be the presentation of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award, alongside other significant recognitions: the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award, the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award and the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award.

The story of Nelson Freitas, winner of the 2022-23 edition, exemplifies the unique opportunities the Academy offers. Under the mentorship of Virgilio Martínez, chef of Central (World's Best Restaurant 2023), Nelson solidified his career and became part of the Central team. His journey, documented in Afuera Hay Más - A Young Chef's Journey, underscores how the Academy nurtures emerging talent while shaping the future of gastronomy.

The Grand Finale will be a celebration of culinary excellence, with the finalists collaborating closely with their mentors to refine their recipes and elevate their presentations ahead of the competition.

The 15 finalists and their signature dishes are:

Gabriela Sarmiento with the signature dish, 'La Malquerida', who will represent Latin America & Caribbean; Ben Miller is the winner for the UK region with the signature dish, 'Ode to Sam Yee'; Garrett Brower with the signature dish, 'Quail Stuffed with Chesapeake Oysters', is the winner of the USA Regional Final; Antonis Avouri will represent France with the signature dish, 'The Consequences of Our Actions'; Kyongho Choi, with the signature dish, 'Bacon and Cabbage or Pork and Kimchi', is the winner of the Pacific Regional Final; Victoria Rinsma will represent Canada with the signature dish, 'Across the Sea and Home Again'; Ya Min Liu with the signature dish, 'Symphony of Layered Flavours', is the winner of the Mainland of China Regional Final; Ardy Ferguson will represent the Asia region with the signature dish, 'Archipelago Celebration'; Noah Wynants will represent North Europe with the signature dish, 'Dutch "Rendang"'; José María Borrás is the winner for the Iberian Countries region, triumphing with the signature dish, 'Langosto y Cochinillo Balear'; Emilia Montz with the signature dish, 'Russian Ballet', will represent Central Europe; Luckson Mare is the winner for the Middle East and South Asia region, triumphing with the dish, 'Duck, Sweet Potato, Matungulu'; Theo Kopp with an interpretation of 'Potée Lorraine', will represent West Europe; Pablo Donadío Falcón, representing South East Europe & Mediterranean with the signature dish 'Haiku to the Mountain'; Edoardo Tizzanini, with the signature dish, 'An Artichoke Heart', will represent Italy;

