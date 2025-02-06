Rotana TV Appoints SPEX as Exclusive Advertising Partner for TV and Digital Advertising

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotana TV has signed a strategic agreement with SPEX part of Extend, the ad network, officially appointing them as the exclusive advertising agency responsible for managing and selling advertising across Rotana TV channels. Under this partnership, SPEX will also oversee all digital advertising initiatives, ensuring a seamless and innovative approach to media monetization.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Rotana TV's ongoing efforts to optimize its advertising strategy and maximize revenue potential across both television and digital platforms. By leveraging SPEX's expertise in media sales and digital advertising solutions, Rotana TV aims to strengthen its market position and enhance the effectiveness of its advertising offerings.

"Rotana TV has always been at the forefront of media and entertainment in the region, and our partnership with SPEX is a testament to our commitment to excellence. With their expertise in advertising sales and digital media, we are confident that this collaboration will create new opportunities for advertisers and elevate the commercial potential of our platforms," said HRH Princess Lamia bint Majid AlSaud, CEO of Rotana MediaGroup.

Eng. Sami Al-Rasheed, Chairman of the Board at "Spex," stated: "This agreement marks a significant step in the advancement of the television and digital advertising landscape. Through our strategic approach and data-driven methodology, we aim to enhance advertisers' experience and deliver highly efficient and impactful advertising solutions within a vast and influential network like Rotana."

About Rotana TV

Rotana TV, a leading entertainment network with 16 free-to-air and encrypted channels, offers a diverse mix of films, music, and TV shows. Committed to artistic excellence, it delivers a rich and engaging entertainment experience.

About SPEX

SPEX is a leading advertising and media solutions company specializing in cutting-edge digital and television advertising strategies. With a strong presence in the region, SPEX is dedicated to providing brands with innovative, data-driven solutions that maximize audience engagement and media impact.

