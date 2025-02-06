POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Strengthens Its Presence in the Nordics

Surgeons in Sweden, Finland and Denmark can now expect enhanced support, seamless service, and expanded access to POLYTECH's cutting-edge breast implant portfolio

DIEBURG, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, a global leader in breast implant innovation, is expanding its commitment to the Nordics by establishing direct operations in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. This strategic move enhances the company's ability to foster closer relationships with leading plastic surgeons while providing seamless access to world-class educational resources and expertise in product applications.

By strengthening its presence in the region, POLYTECH underscores its dedication to delivering superior service and expertise. Surgeons across the Nordics will now benefit from direct access to POLYTECH's differentiated product portfolio, including B-Lite®, the world's only lightweight breast implants, along with the highly regarded MESMO® and Microthane® implants, renowned for their innovation and quality.

Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, commented: "We are thrilled to embark on this journey of closer collaboration with the outstanding plastic surgeons in the Nordics, many of whom set the global benchmark for excellence in breast surgery. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our former partner, Steripolar, for their dedication in building our presence in the region. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Ulrika Himell as our new General Manager for the Nordics. With her deep experience in supporting plastic surgeons with POLYTECH products, she is exceptionally well positioned to lead our efforts and ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our customers."

Ulrika Himell brings extensive expertise in the medical device sector and has spent the past five years specializing in plastic surgery. Her appointment underscores POLYTECH's commitment to fostering strong relationships and delivering tailored solutions that align with the unique needs of each market.

POLYTECH's direct operations in the Nordics represent a significant milestone in its mission to set new global standards in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Surgeons in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark can now expect enhanced support, seamless service, and expanded access to POLYTECH's cutting-edge breast implant portfolio.

For more information about POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics and its products, please visit www.polytechhealth.com.

About POLYTECH

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics combines pioneering innovation with precision craftsmanship to set the highest standards in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. Celebrating over 35 years of leadership, our extensive experience and millions of implants produced empower both patients and surgeons globally. Leading with B-Lite®, the world's first lightweight implant, we offer solutions designed for long-term results and comfort, setting a new standard in patient care.

Our portfolio, including the outstanding Microthane® and MESMO® implants, provides the broadest range of aesthetic solutions designed to deliver stable results and natural aesthetics. Through POLYTECHconnect Academy and significant investment in education, we remain at the forefront of plastic surgery, reinforced by our industry-leading social media presence in breast aesthetics.

We are proud to have been the first breast implant manufacturer to receive the CE mark, a testament to our commitment to 'Quality Made in Germany,' reflected in exceptionally high patient satisfaction rates. With the integration of Lipografter® technology into our portfolio, we now offer comprehensive body contouring solutions that cater to patient diversity and ensure long-lasting results.

At POLYTECH, our dedicated team embodies passion and expertise. We provide agile, diverse, and proven solutions that effectively respond to market needs in over 80 countries. Discover the synergy of innovation, education, and passion with POLYTECH

