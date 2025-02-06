Meeting the security requirements for data management in the European automotive industry

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of comprehensive testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, is proud to announce its participation within the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) and is now a registered TISAX Participant.

As the automotive industry evolves, security is becoming increasingly important due to advancements in autonomous driving and vehicle connectivity. With vehicles becoming more interconnected, the risk of security breaches increases. In response, European automakers are demanding stricter security standards from their suppliers.

TISAX is a registered trademark governed by the ENX Association. It is a global security certification developed in collaboration with major automobile manufacturers and provides a framework for assessing and improving an organization's Information Security Management System (ISMS). What is unique, is it is specifically designed for the automotive industry to ensure compliance with industry standards.

"Being a registered TISAX participant and laboratory enhances our automotive members' confidence in the security of our facilities, information handling, testing, as well as boosting customer trust and market access," said Bob Noseworthy, Principal Engineer at UNH-IOL. "In line with our mission, we are committed to meet the needs of the automotive industry."

Since 2024, the IOL has expanded its automotive services, focusing on Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE), to enhance testing capabilities in this market. They provide conformance testing for OPEN Alliance and IEEE standards, as well as performance assessment for automotive applications. With over 35 years of experience in the data and networking community, the IOL is confident that being a registered TISAX participant will bring significant value to its members and partners.

To learn more about Automotive and Single-Pair Ethernet services, including in-house test solutions, visit the UNH-IOL website.

The UNH-IOL is dedicated to being the world's premier data networking resource. Beginning in 1988, the UNH-IOL has built a multimillion-dollar testbed and developed testing solutions to help companies efficiently and cost effectively deliver products to market. UNH-IOL's services fit the needs of the market while maintaining broad, comprehensive interoperability and conformance testing of networking, data, telecommunications, and storage products. The industry relies on UNH-IOL's extensive staff experience, standards-bodies participation, 28,000+ square foot facility, and 100+ students who represent the future interoperability testing and verification.

