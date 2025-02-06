CtrlS Datacenters has launched a 125 MWp captive solar farm in India, with 62. 5 MWp already online since June 2024 and the remaining capacity under development. From pv magazine India India's CtrlS Datacenters, a data-center operator, has unveiled a 125 MWp captive solar farm, GreenVolt 1, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The Telangana-based company said the project will supply 60% of its Mumbai data-center campus with clean energy. It claimed that this will help enterprises hosted at the campus to offset their carbon footprints and meet their sustainable development goals (SDG). The first phase, with ...

