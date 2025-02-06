Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.02.2025 09:40 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (US13 LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Feb-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.388 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1400385 
CODE: US13 LN 
ISIN: LU1407887162 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407887162 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      US13 LN 
Sequence No.:  375061 
EQS News ID:  2082219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2082219&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.