Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has unveiled a $23. 4 billion plan to expand the national electricity system, targeting 13. 02 GW of new capacity by 2030, including 4. 67 GW of large-scale solar. From pv magazine Mexico Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has unveiled the National Electric System Expansion Plan 2025-30, which is designed to add 13. 02 GW of new power capacity over a period of six years. The plan includes nine PV projects totaling 4. 67 GW with a $4. 9 billion investment. They are expected to go online between 2027 and 2028. It also proposes seven wind projects for 2. 47 GW, ...

