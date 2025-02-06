Allied Telesis, a global leader in connectivity solutions and intelligent networking tools, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chris Elliott, Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances, to the prestigious 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs list. The award recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205333696/en/

Chris Elliott, Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances at Allied Telesis (Photo: Business Wire)

"Having a successful partner program requires the right leader to foster relationships and drive innovation. We are thrilled to have Chris leading our partner strategy and congratulate him on this much deserved recognition. His breadth of experience helps him to identify and capitalize on opportunities for collaboration and growth, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partner base in 2025," said EuJin Lim, President, Allied Telesis.

With more than two decades in the channel, Chris rejoined Allied Telesis late last year and is responsible for executing the company's strategic partner strategy for expansion across Asia Pacific, North America, Central America, and EMEA. He is also managing the Northern European Sales Region including the UK, Nordics, and Benelux. Throughout his career, Chris has worked across a variety of sales and channel roles with leading vendors, as well as within distribution, and integrators, and possesses a comprehensive understanding of the channel ecosystem. His programmatic and solution-based approach enables increasingly complex infrastructures to run smoothly by engaging in the right partner ecosystems to deliver business outcomes for customers.

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about the Allied Telesis Partner Program please visit https://www.alliedtelesis.com/us/en/partners

About Allied Telesis

For more than 35 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. In a world moving toward Smart Cities and the Internet of Things, networks must evolve rapidly to meet new challenges. Allied Telesis award-winning smart technologies, products, and services deliver efficient and secure solutions for people, organizations, and "things," ensuring that our customers enjoy increased value and lower operating costs. We are committed to providing our customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Our manufacturing conforms to ISO 9001 standards and our facilities adhere to the strict ISO 14001 standard to ensure a healthier planet. Learn more at alliedtelesis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205333696/en/

Contacts:

alliedtelesisuk@axicom.com