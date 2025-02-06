Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
05.02.25
10:34 Uhr
0,160 Euro
-0,003
-1,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1570,16810:32
0,1570,16910:30
PR Newswire
06.02.2025 10:12 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth-quarter results 2024

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 on Thursday 13 February 2025, at 07:00 CET. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CET.

Date: Thursday 13 February 2025

Time: 08:30 CET

Language: English

Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors

Questions can be submitted prior to and during the presentation to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 97 11 82 92
Email: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28
Email: mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents.

www.akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-results-2024,c4101663

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-results-2024-302369948.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.