The initiative will see FlexTrade's FX clients, including Insight Investment, seamlessly access the LoopFX venue within the FlexFX order blotter

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, and LoopFX, a liquidity venue specializing in matching large FX trades, today announced that mutual clients can leverage a new seamless integration between FlexFX and LoopFX. The move is designed to enhance the breadth of actionable liquidity options available when executing large FX trades, via LoopFX, within the FlexFX order blotter.

LoopFX offers dark mid-point matching for Asset Managers and Banks, specializing in large trades in excess of $10mln, which can reduce execution costs and improve best execution processes. FlexTrade's FlexFX solution can be deployed as a standalone best-of-breed solution or as a fully integrated component within FlexTrade's multi-asset Execution Management System (EMS), FlexTRADER EMS.

Through FlexTrade's new initiative with LoopFX, mutual clients can access LoopFX's matching functionality within their existing workflows in FlexFX. Asset Managers can send orders directly from the FlexFX order blotter to LoopFX, with no development work or changes to their workflows. With the data available within FlexFX, further value can be gained by sending trading performance data to FlexTrade's Transaction Cost Analysis tool, FlexTCA, to perform analysis to understand and further optimize execution quality.

Looking further ahead, FlexTrade plans to expand the integration further, combining FlexFX's sophisticated automation capabilities with LoopFX. For instance, using dynamic customizable automation rules within FlexAlgoWheel, users will be able to send trades to LoopFX to check if any fills can be matched automatically, before following predefined execution rules.

Rich Turner, Senior Trader at Insight Investment, said: "As a buy-side participant, access to liquidity and execution efficiency are paramount for our success. The collaboration between LoopFX and FlexTrade will provide us with an additional tool in the toolkit to enhance execution quality, especially for larger trades, where minimizing information leakage and market impact is critical."

Blair Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of LoopFX said: "We are delighted to partner with another global, award-winning FX industry-leading platform. FlexTrade continues to show a client-first approach by providing its growing client base with direct access to LoopFX functionality within its existing workflows."

Uday Chebrolu, SVP FX and Digital Assets at FlexTrade Systems, noted: "The FX space is continually evolving, with innovative new solutions emerging that can positively impact trading efficiency and performance. Integrating LoopFX into our platform gives our clients using FlexFX access to liquidity for large FX trades, enabling them to optimize their execution process while minimizing market impact."

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems provides customized multi-asset execution and order management trading solutions for buy- and sell-side financial institutions. Through deep client partnerships with some of the world's largest, most complex, and demanding capital markets firms, we develop the flexible tools, technology, and innovation that give our clients a competitive edge. Our globally distributed engineering teams focus on adaptable technology and open architecture to develop highly sophisticated trading solutions that can automate and scale with your business strategies.

About LoopFX:

LoopFX is a liquidity venue for large outright FX trades, providing Asset Managers and Banks with mid-point matching without information leakage. LoopFX's founding team is led by Blair Hawthorne, Tim Johnson and John Vause, who are highly experienced in the FX markets across major institutions, including abrdn, CME, 360T, American Express and State Street. The board is Chaired by John Sievwright, the former Chief Operating Officer International, of Merrill Lynch; and includes Martin Gilbert, currently Chairman of Revolut and the Founder of Aberdeen Asset Management; Tim Levene, the CEO of Augmentum Fintech and Alderman of the City of London; Ivan Ritossa, formerly an executive committee member of Barclays Capital; Mike Soutar, who was most recently the CEO of the Evening Standard; and Tim Ewington, an investor and strategist.

