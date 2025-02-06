Jordan's Water Authority has kicked off a tender for solar plants at water facilities to improve energy efficiency in the sector. Contractors must request pre-qualification questionnaires by email by Feb. 20, 2025. The Water Authority of Jordan has opened a tender for the design and construction of solar plants at several water facilities. The tender is one of four lots in a project to develop energy efficiency and renewables in Jordan's water sector, funded by financing from KfW, said the Water Authority. The tender details state that applicants can obtain complete sets of pre-qualification ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...