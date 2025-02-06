Nokia Oyj: Nokia to modernize Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation's communication network for improved safety

Press Release

Nokia to modernize Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation's communication network for improved safety

Vietnam's Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) will use Nokia's multi-service network solution to upgrade its legacy network systems to enhance the performance and flexibility of its air traffic network.

Nokia's trusted mission-critical Internet Protocol Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS) networking solution will make air traffic management more robust, and Vietnam's airways safer.

Nokia Quantum-Safe Network (QSN)-ready network will provide unparalleled security and reliability to VATM.

6 February 2025

Hanoi, Vietnam - Nokia today announced that Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) will use Nokia's networking solution to replace the legacy Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) transport system with IP/MPLS technology to improve security and reliability in the South region of Vietnam. The new advanced transport network will support new-age applications required for operating highly reliable services to serve rapidly growing air traffic in Vietnam.

The initiative will provide an advanced transmission system to Ho Chi Minh City's Air Traffic Control Center (ATCC), which will deliver mission critical applications to enhance Air Traffic Control (ATC). The newly upgraded transport network, compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organization's standard will be operational in the second quarter of 2025.

Nokia's solution will provide VATM with advanced network capabilities such as advanced analytics, simplifying operations and improving network performance. The IP/MPLS network also offers increased flexibility and programmability, supporting critical applications that enhance overall air traffic management efficiency and safety. The network will equip VATM with robust security features and the ability to evolve to defend against quantum threats.

Ho Sy Tung, Deputy General Director at VATM, said: "Air traffic networks need to be exceptionally secure and reliable at all times to ensure the highest standards of safety are met. Nokia comes with extensive experience in air navigation with 20 air traffic control networks deployed worldwide. We are impressed by the quality and performance of Nokia's IP/MPLS networking solution and are looking forward to the successful completion of this crucial initiative in the coming year."

Nguyen Van Nam, General Director at ANSV - Advanced Network System Vietnam, said: "ANSV is proud to be selected as prime contractor for tender package CP-17. Together with other critical systems, we will provide a new Nokia IP/MPLS network replacing the existing SDH networks for air navigation systems."

Jonathan Goh, Head of Enterprise Business, Network Infrastructure, Southeast Asia North at Nokia, said: "Our mission-critical network solutions are trusted worldwide, delivering exceptional performance and reliability. With embedded QSN capabilities, Nokia's IP/MPLS technology will enhance the safety and operational efficiency of Vietnam's air traffic network. We are honored that VATM has chosen Nokia for this pivotal network transformation, paving the way for safer, more advanced and reliable air traffic management across Vietnam."

