Leading Data-Driven Engagement Business Restructures Leadership Team

GDS Group, a global leader in data-driven experiences, has announced the appointment of Matt Mullikin as its new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition is part of a strategic organizational restructuring, designed to capitalize on the company's growth and deepen its impact with strategic clients across key sectors, including Marketing, Security, AI, and Retail.

Matt, who previously served as Vice President in GDS Group's Miami office, brings over seven years of experience at the company, during which he demonstrated exceptional leadership and client focus. Under his guidance, the Miami office achieved remarkable growth, fostering a high-performing team while managing key relationships with global brands like Intel, Red Hat, and EY.

Reflecting on his appointment, Matt Mullikin shared: "I am truly honored and humbled to lead GDS Group at this pivotal moment in its history. GDS is a company built on a legacy of innovation and connection, and its people are at the heart of that success. When I joined over seven years ago as an account representative, I could never have imagined this journey. What excites me most is the unique position GDS holds-bringing together three decades of expertise with a cutting-edge ability to connect people, content, and data. I look forward to working with our teams globally to drive even greater value for our clients and partners."

Spencer Green, Founder and Chairman of GDS Group, commented: "Matt exemplifies the qualities needed to propel GDS into the next era of innovation and growth. His vision, energy, and dedication to both our people and clients are truly inspiring. I am confident in Matt's ability to take GDS to new heights, and I couldn't be prouder to welcome him as our new CEO."

Having driven a remarkable 50% growth in the Miami office, Matt will now lead GDS Group's global operations from its headquarters in Bristol, UK. In 2025, the business is projected to deliver over 2,500 experiences across 20 markets, further solidifying its role as a trusted partner for organizations navigating transformation and growth.

GDS Group specializes in delivering transformative B2B experiences, creating platforms for senior executives to collaborate, address key challenges, and explore innovative solutions. Whether through in-person events or GDS' Unreal Engine-powered Jugo platform, the company leverages advanced data analytics to curate powerful connections and measurable business outcomes across more than 15 sectors.

