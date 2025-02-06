Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
06.02.25
12:11 Uhr
1.595,50 Euro
+83,00
+5,49 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.592,501.594,0012:21
1.591,501.593,5012:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Annual Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

The Annual Report 2024 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eac58640-6719-4338-a1e0-467fa0b46e80

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

"Our ability to navigate shifting circumstances and ensure steady supply chains for our customers was put to the test throughout 2024. Our efforts were rewarded with record-high customer satisfaction. We successfully capitalized on increased demand while enhancing productivity and rigorously managing costs - all of which contributed to our strong financial performance. With three strong businesses - Ocean, Logistics, and Terminals - plus integrated offerings across the supply chain, we are uniquely positioned to support our customers in an era where geopolitical changes and disruptions continue to reinforce the need for resilient supply chains"

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.