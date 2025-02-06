OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January-31 December 2024

OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Corporate Bank plc's operating profit rose to EUR 473 million (329).

operating profit rose to EUR 473 million (329). Total expenses grew by 5% to EUR 773 million (738). Net interest income grew by 8% to EUR 631 million (582). Investment income fell by 35% to EUR 34 million (52). Net commissions and fees grew by 3% to EUR 75 million (73).

Impairment loss on receivables decreased to EUR 1 million (96).

Total operating expenses decreased by 5% to EUR 298 million (313). The cost/income ratio improved to 39% (42).

The loan portfolio grew by 0.8% to EUR 28.3 billion (28.1) year on year. The deposit portfolio increased by 17.3% year on year, to EUR 17.2 billion (14.6).

The Corporate Banking and Capital Markets segment's operating profit increased to EUR 307 million (198). Net interest income grew by 21% to EUR 381 million (316). Net commissions and fees increased to EUR 6 million (3). Investment income fell by 41% to EUR 29 million (49). Operating expenses decreased by 8% to EUR 120 million (131). Impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 6 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 44 million. The cost/income ratio improved to 28% (35).

The Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers segment's operating profit increased to EUR 167 million (126). Net interest income grew by 4% to EUR 216 million (207). Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 61 million (64). Operating expenses totalled EUR 119 million (122). Impairment loss on receivables decreased to EUR 9 million (37). The cost/income ratio improved to 40% (43).

The Baltics segment's operating profit rose to EUR 39 million (27). Net interest income decreased to EUR 59 million (67). Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 11 million (10). Operating expenses remained at the previous year's level at EUR 35 million (35). Impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 3 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 15 million. The cost/income ratio weakened to 49% (45).

The Group Functions segment's operating loss was EUR 40 million. A year ago, the operating loss amounted to EUR 22 million. Funding position and liquidity remained strong.

segment's operating loss was EUR 40 million. A year ago, the operating loss amounted to EUR 22 million. Funding position and liquidity remained strong. OP Corporate Bank plc's CET1 ratio rose to 14.1% (13.0), which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 5.4 percentage points.

OP Corporate Bank plc's key indicators

€ million Q1-4/2024 Q1-4/2023 Change, % Operating profit (loss), € million 473 329 43.8 Corporate Banking and Capital Markets 307 198 55.2 Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers 167 126 33.1 Baltics 39 27 43.5 Group Functions -40 -22 - Total income 773 738 4.7 Total expenses -298 -313 -4.6 Cost/income ratio, % 38.6 42.4 -3.8* Return on equity (ROE), % 7.9 5.9 2.0* Return on assets (ROA), % 0.48 0.30 0.19*

31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 Change, % CET1 ratio, % 14.1 13.0 1.1* Loan portfolio, € million 28,295 28,076 0.8 Guarantee portfolio, € million 2,660 3,184 -16.5 Other exposures, € million 5,238 5,745 -8.8 Deposits, € million 17,155 14,629 17.3 Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, % 1.8 2.2 -0.5* Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, % 0.00 0.31 -0.30*

Comparatives for the income statement items are based on the corresponding figures in 2023. Unless otherwise specified, figures from 31 December 2023 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.

* Change in ratio, percentage point(s).

Outlook

Finland's economy contracted in 2024. However, the economy began to recover as the year progressed and preliminary figures suggest that GDP grew in the second half compared to the same period in 2023. Slower inflation and lower interest rates provide a basis for the recovery to continue. Risks associated with the economic outlook are still higher than usual. The escalation of geopolitical crises or a rise in trade barriers may affect capital markets and the economic environment.



A full-year earnings estimate for 2025 will only be provided at Group level, in OP Financial Group's financial statements bulletin and in its interim and half-year financial reports.



The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Corporate Bank's earnings performance relate to developments in the business environment, changes in the interest rate and investment environment, and developments in impairment loss on receivables. In addition, future earnings performance will be affected by the market growth rate and the change in the competitive situation.



Forward-looking statements in these financial statements bulletin expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view of developments in the business environment and the financial performance of OP Corporate Bank plc and its various functions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

