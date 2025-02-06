Capgemini SE: Capgemini and Peugeot Sport renew their partnership to tackle technological and sustainable challenges in sports performance

Contact presse Capgemini:

Magali Rouault

Tel.: +33 1 70 48 11 67

E-mail: magali.rouault@capgemini.com Contact presse Peugeot Sport WEC:

Justine Morice

Tel.: + 33 7 62 62 28 77

E-mail: justine.morice@external.stellantis.com

Capgemini and Peugeot Sport renew their partnership to tackle technological and sustainable challenges in sports performance

Paris, February 6, 2025 - Capgemini has renewed its partnership with Peugeot Sport to continue developing the 9X8 Hypercar that is competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). While enhancing the Hypercar's performance through data with artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of the partnership, the two companies also aim to strengthen their collaboration on reducing Peugeot Sport's carbon footprint.

Over the past two years, Capgemini teams have built a powerful data engineering platform to analyze information from both real and simulated races, as well as the associated parameters (driver, circuit, race conditions, etc.). The AI model powering the virtual sensors is tailored, compiled, and embedded in the PEUGEOT 9X8's onboard computer to enhance decision-making and adjust the Hypercar's behavior in real-time. Racing engineers have also significantly reduced the time required for processing and analysis-tasks that previously took a full day can now be completed in just ten minutes.

Enhancing Hypercar 9x8 performance with generative AI

The next step involves leveraging generative AI to analyze temporal sensor data to identify anomalies during the extended durations of tests or races. Generative AI will also be used to capture and structure the exchanges and interactions between drivers and race engineers, which, in the endurance championship context, can last several hours. These new insights will then be correlated with race data to extract valuable information aimed at optimizing the Hypercar's performance.

Decarbonizing motorsport

Since 2022, Capgemini has been supporting Peugeot Sport, and more broadly Stellantis Motorsport, in its comprehensive decarbonization initiative, offering a proven methodology at every step of this journey. The first stage involved calculating the carbon footprint of the entire motorsport ecosystem: from vehicles on the track to parts and team logistics, as well as the organization of sporting events. Subsequently, around 30 concrete actions were identified to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with annual assessments and adjustments as needed. After several theoretical phases, practical implementation is now underway, with all action plans deployed. Key performance indicators are closely monitored to measure progress, and goals are on track to be achieved, with emissions calculations updated annually.

Examples of initiatives implemented in addition to FIA WEC's measures include:

R&D teams adopting an eco-design approach for vehicles, incorporating environmental considerations during parts development processes and using alternative materials without compromising performance.

Supplier engagement as a key element of the roadmap. Primary suppliers are supported in their decarbonization efforts through discussions, calculation tools, and idea exchanges with the design office to optimize the entire supply chain.

Climate awareness workshops ("Climate Fresco") held for employees to highlight the impact of daily actions.

Optimized travel arrangements, with a preference for maritime freight.

Deployment of renewable biofuel tanks (HVO-100) for the entire fleet of trucks and diesel utility vehicles, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 85% compared to fossil fuels.





"The WEC Championship is an essential discipline for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies. The visibility and prestige of the 24 Hours of Le Mans make it a key event to showcase the advancements and improvements made by all actors in motorsport. Beyond the sporting event, we play a pioneering role in sustainability by developing tomorrow's technologies. Today, AI has become a key element of our racing strategy, confirmed by improved results at the end of the 2024 season, particularly at Fuji and Bahrain," said Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport. "Thanks to our partnership with Capgemini, we are able to closely monitor the key decarbonization indicators to ensure we stay on track with the ambitious goals we have set for 2030. Together, we are tackling a dual challenge: sports and sustainable performance."

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration to enhance Peugeot Sport's performance, both in terms of sporting results and the environmental impact of motorsport, by providing the latest AI technologies and our expertise in decarbonization," said Andrea Falleni, CEO of Capgemini in Southern Europe and Member of the Group Executive Board.

The partnership between Peugeot Sport and Capgemini is part of Capgemini's global sports sponsorship strategy, addressing two key objectives: firstly, partnering with major brands or sporting events worldwide (such as the Rugby World Cups for men and women or the Ryder Cup) to celebrate teamwork and boldness; and secondly, leveraging its expertise to provide cutting-edge technological tools to enhance performance and fan experiences, as seen during the 37th America's Cup in 2024.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fuelled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Peugeot Sport

Since its inception, Peugeot Sport has pushed the limits of performance and innovation in motorsport. Combining technological expertise, boldness, and passion, Peugeot Sport takes on the most demanding challenges in international competitions while adopting a sustainable and responsible approach.

Whether through its FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) program with the PEUGEOT 9X8, its involvement in cutting-edge technology development, or its heritage marked by iconic victories, Peugeot Sport embodies French excellence in competition.

With a constant spirit of innovation, Peugeot Sport is also a key player in the energy transition, developing mobility solutions that are more environmentally friendly.