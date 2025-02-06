MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings and Kathy Ireland Celebrate Donation to Ashley Strong Foundation at Annual Convention

On Saturday, January 25th, MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) made a heartwarming impact at its annual convention by donating its kathy ireland® Kids bunk bed line to the Ashley Strong Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Larry Kozin and Kathy Ireland at the MainStreetChamber Holdings Convention in Las Vegas on Jan. 25th

The special moment took place at the MainStreetChamber Holdings Convention at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, where Dr. Marielaina Perrone, President of the Ashley Strong Foundation, joined global business icon and philanthropist Kathy Ireland to celebrate the donation. Dr. Perrone took the stage to share the foundation's mission and express gratitude for the contribution, which will provide comfort and support to children in need.

"These bunk beds will make a world of difference for the children we serve, giving them a sense of comfort and normalcy during an incredibly difficult time," said Dr. Perrone. "We are deeply grateful to Kathy Ireland, MainStreetChamber Holdings, and Deliverology for their generosity and kindness."

The donation was made possible through the efforts of Michael McGuire, Co-Owner of Deliverology, who introduced MainStreetChamber Holdings and the Ashley Strong Foundation and personally ensured the delivery and installation of the bunk beds at no cost.

Larry Kozin, Chairman & CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, reflected on the event, stating: "We are honored to support the Ashley Strong Foundation in its mission to help children and families facing unimaginable challenges. Giving back is a core part of our company's values, and this partnership is a perfect example of how businesses can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others."

The MainStreetChamber Holdings Convention brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders, and philanthropists, with this donation serving as a highlight of the weekend's events. The collaboration underscores MainStreetChamber Holdings' ongoing commitment to philanthropy and community support.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® Kids, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce.

About Ashley Strong Foundation

The Ashley Strong Foundation supports children diagnosed with cancer and life-threatening illnesses, offering resources, care, and hope to families during their most difficult journeys.

