Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") congratulates Urbana Corporation ("Urbana") on initiating a 4,150 meters ("m") winter drill program on the Urbana property located adjacent to the Moss target on the Company's Phoenix JV with Gold Fields Ltd. (see Urbana's press release dated on February 3, 2025).

The Urbana property is crossed by the regional Mazères Fault, which is the main structural corridor that hosts the Barry deposit (0.689 million ounces in the Measured and Indicated categories and 0.689 million ounces in the Inferred category) and where recent drilling at the Moss Target identified high-grade gold mineralization similar to the high-grade Lynx Zone at the Windfall project (see press releases dated December 11, 2024, August 6, 2024 and April 15, 2024).

Cesar Gonzalez, Executive Chairman, commented: "We are pleased to see Urbana initiate a drilling campaign in this highly prospective and emerging gold camp, where nearly 10 million ounces of gold have already been discovered across the Windfall, Barry, and Gladiator deposits. Despite these significant discoveries, the camp remains underexplored, with strong potential for additional finds-demonstrated by the recent discovery of Lynx-type mineralization at the Moss Target by Gold Fields. We wish our neighbors at Urbana much success in their exploration campaign."





Urban-Barry Camp Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/239804_dc978924447ea9f7_001full.jpg

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. for the Urban-Barry properties, which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In August 2024, Gold Fields Ltd. announced the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields can earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures until November 2026. This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including the ability and timing of the parties to complete the Joint Venture (if at all), whether the work expenditures would be incurred as contemplated in the Agreement (or at all), the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239804

SOURCE: Bonterra Resources Inc.