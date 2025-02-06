Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") announces the start of their 2025 Drill Campaign. The current phase of the 2025 program is expected to be approximately 1,200 meters at Gold Rock and is scheduled to start on February 10th, 2025.

The first phase will target the down plunge extension of the Elora target, testing the structure to 300 meters true depth. With deeper testing and along strike testing planned for the second phase of the 2025 drill program.

The 2025 drill campaign will be ongoing throughout the 2025 calendar year and will be made up of smaller phases ranging from 1500-3000 meters. The geology team gains great value from this phased drilling approach, allowing geologists time to integrate the newest data into the geological interpretation prior to planning additional drilling.

"We are very excited to continue to test the Elora Structure at depth along the plunge," stated Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold. "As we continue to test deeper at Gold Rock, we can show that the Dryden Gold District is a true Archean Lode system that likely has very deep roots. With a fully funded treasury this should be a transformational year for Dryden Gold."

Relogging Update

Dryden Gold prioritized regional targets for the 2024 relogging campaign primarily focused on Sherridon and the Gold Rock target - Mosher Bay, where limited historical drilling had taken place and was only selectively sampled by the previous operator The geology team is using the new data from the relogging campaign along with the 2024 summer mapping data to create geological models and improve high-grade targeting for these two high priority targets. The geological interpretations, field results and further exploration plans for these targets will be released in the coming weeks.

Due to time constraints, the geological team prioritized regional targets over the Gold Rock Camp historical core to be able to better understand and rank these target areas. The Dryden district has seen limited academic research and little systematic exploration. Revisiting the previous drill core will be very helpful in gaining geological perspective and unlocking controls of gold mineralization. By utilizing the historical core, Dryden Gold has better understanding about the gold bearing lithologies, sample the previously untested rocks to gain insights into the possibility of halo mineralization and alteration which can also help when doing regional exploration to vector into potentially mineralized zones.

Relogging will continue through 2025 with regional exploration targets prioritized to be relogged first, with select Gold Rock Camp holes being revisited to better understand the hanging-wall and footwall mineralization potential of the Big Master structures.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill and relogging samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

