REEV, a pioneering medical technology startup developing intelligent, lightweight wearable robotics, on Tuesday announced a $9.2 million funding round to accelerate its mission of transforming mobility assistance for patients with movement disorders.

The funding round was led by Newfund Heka, Polytechnique Ventures and Irdi Capital, with additional support from Techstars and a group of business angels and health care operators. Contributors include French soccer player Raphael Varane and knee surgeon Herve Silbert, assembled by Scala Patrimoine, a multi-family office.

The company's technology portfolio includes two key solutions:

REEV SENSE, a motion sensor system that attaches to a patient's shoe or leg, delivering precise gait analysis.

DREEVEN, a wearable robotics system using electro-hydraulic technology to provide personalized knee assistance.

The company aims to address limitations in existing exoskeleton technologies by reducing device weight, lowering costs and enhancing personalization. The first DREEVEN series is expected to launch in 2026.

Recent achievements include:

A clinical study at MIT's Center for Clinical and Translational Research, funded through a grant from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative's Massachusetts eHealth Institute (MeHI)

Production of 100 REEV SENSE commercial units with FDA and CE medical certifications.

Initial testing of DREEVEN functional units with patients.

The funding will support finalizing DREEVEN's design, conducting a clinical study at the Neuromotor Recovery Lab at Boston University's Sargent College of Health Rehabilitation Sciences under the leadership of Dr. Lou Awad, and preparing for U.S. Food and Drug Administration trials.

"With the support of our world-class partners, we are thrilled to enter the next phase of clinical and industrial development," said Amaury Ciurana, Co-Founder and CEO of REEV. "Our innovative technologies, like the DREEVEN motorized orthosis, aim to redefine mobility assistance, transforming lives and reshaping the orthotics industry."

"We are proud to continue supporting REEV as they work toward FDA clearance to bring their technology to market in the U.S. This marks a key milestone in improving mobility for neurological patients," said Anne-Sophie Saint-Martin, Partner at Newfund.

About REEV

REEV is a medtech startup dedicated to revolutionizing mobility assistance. By developing intelligent, lightweight wearable robotics, the company aims to improve quality of life for patients with difficulty walking, helping them regain independence and mobility. Co-founded in 2021 by Amaury Ciurana (CEO) and Dr. Robin Temporelli (CTO), the company has grown into a dynamic 30-person team, based in Boston, MA, and Toulouse, France. To learn more, visit www.reev.care.

About Newfund Heka

Newfund is an early-stage VC that supports entrepreneurs driving disruptive innovation across all sectors, with a particular focus on those with international ambitions. The fund invests seed capital to help initiate international expansion, and continues to support entrepreneurs over the long term through follow-on investments. Through its HEKA thematic fund dedicated to BrainTech, Newfund aims to finance 20 technology startups linked to brain health and its skills. On the subscriber side, Newfund brings together the broadest base of entrepreneurs and family offices in France for an innovation fund.

About Polytechnique Ventures

Established in 2020, Polytechnique Ventures is the Venture Capital fund dedicated to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of École polytechnique. Financed by Alumni, it supports deep tech startups founded by former students, or incubated within the school's innovation center, or spin-offs from its research laboratories. The fund invests and helps entrepreneurs to develop from inception to post series A steps, focusing on teams with disruptive technologies and a strong game changing industrial strategy. Find us on our website or on Linkedin.

About Irdi Capital

With €550m of assets under management in 14 funds, including 2 evergreen funds, IRDI Capital Investissement is a partner to nearly 200 companies in a wide range of sectors. IRDI Capital Investissement has been the leading asset management company in the south-west of France for 40 years. Based in Toulouse, Montpellier and Bordeaux, the company provides equity support to regional companies at all stages of their development (seed, venture capital, expansion capital/transfer and rebound). IRDI Capital Investissement carried out this transaction via its IRDINOV3 fund, dedicated to deeptech topics and supported by the Fonds National d'Amorçage 2 (FNA2). To find out more about IRDI Capital Investissement: irdi.fr and to follow the news: LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Boston University Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences

Boston University Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences is an institution of higher education which fosters critical and innovative thinking to best serve the health care needs of society through academics, research, and clinical practice. As reported by U.S. News and World Report, its graduate programs in Speech-Language Pathology and Physical Therapy rank in the top 11 of programs while Occupational Therapy is #1 in the nation. The College has more than 25 on-campus research facilities and clinical centers and offers degree programs in occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech, language and hearing sciences, health science, human physiology, behavior and health, and nutrition.

