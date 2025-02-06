Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that it has secured both a franchise and real-estate location in Aurora, Ontario, for Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies.

"Our newest location will be at 15570 Yonge Street, Aurora, Ontario. Aurora is the recognized home of Magna International Headquarters and is a major hub for healthcare, bioscience, transportation logistics, aerospace and defense, and renewable energy. Also within the trade area is renowned private school St. Andrews College, amongst many other densely populated high schools, secondary schools, colleges and recognized recreational complexes," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

Aurora's thriving community, part of the Greater Toronto Area, offers a perfect blend of suburban charm and urban accessibility, attracting families, professionals, and health-conscious residents alike. The city's steady population growth and high median income indicate a strong market for premium, nutritious dining options. With an abundance of local parks, fitness centers, and recreational facilities, residents are constantly seeking quick, wholesome meal options that support their active lifestyles. Additionally, the city's evolving culinary scene embraces innovative, clean-eating concepts, ensuring that a unique brand offering acai bowls and smoothies would be warmly received.

"The expansion of our retail footprint in Ontario is accelerating as our first mover advantage is beginning to pay dividends. We have seen significant franchise interest across Canada for our emerging brands, from both franchisees and landlords alike, so steady expansion is well on its way. Building strong business and franchisee relationships across the country over the last thirty years has been critical in our ability to secure premium locations for our brands. This new location is expected to open in Q2, 2025."

"We currently have 421 retail locations contractually committed by area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly portfolio, spanning stores in development, under construction, and already operational. With each new store opening, the Happy Belly footprint continues to expand. Our dedicated team remains focused on sourcing and evaluating prime real estate, reviewing franchisee applications, and working closely with area developers to support our asset-light franchising model. By prioritizing high-quality franchise partnerships and strategically located properties across Canada, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and strengthen our market presence."



"The rapid expansion of our Heal Wellness brand serves as a testament to our team's ability to scale and accelerate the growth of our asset light franchising model. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development timeline, supplemented by the growth of our franchise program."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

