

Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG (now Swissnet Group) - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



06.02.2025 / 12:21 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Beaconsmind AG (now Swissnet Group)



Company Name: Beaconsmind AG (now Swissnet Group) ISIN: CH0451123589



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 06.02.2025

Target price: EUR18.50

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Christian Orquera



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 18.50 price target.



Abstract:

On 15 January 2025, beaconsmind completed the acquisition of information and communication technology (ICT) services provider Swissnet AG and Dubai-based traveltech specialist Lokalee for a total consideration of CHF21.3m. These transactions were followed by beaconsmind's rebranding as Swissnet Group (Swissnet) a few days later. In line with the acquisition roadmap, beaconsmind previously held an Extraordinary General Meeting in December 2024, where shareholders unanimously approved the issuance of 850k new shares, raising the required CHF4.35m cash component of the purchase price. This capital increase was subscribed by the management team, board members, anchor investors, and new institutional investors. Swissnet also had a good start to the new year as it secured two significant contracts, one with the large private nursing home operator Vitanas Group (project valued at ~EUR800k), and one with the multinational tobacco group Philip Morris (project valued at ~CHF1.2m). In our view, Swissnet is accomplishing its strategic goals as expected. We anticipate that 2025 will be a strong year for the company. Based on unchanged estimates, we reiterate our price target of EUR18.50 and our Buy recommendation.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 18,50.

Zusammenfassung:

Am 15. Januar 2025 schloss beaconsmind die Akquisition des Informations- und Kommunikationstechnologie (ICT)-Dienstleisters Swissnet AG und des in Dubai ansässigen Traveltech-Spezialisten Lokalee für einen Gesamtbetrag von CHF21,3 Mio. ab. Wenige Tage später folgte die Umfirmierung von beaconsmind in Swissnet Group (Swissnet). Im Einklang mit dem Akquisitionsplan hatte beaconsmind bereits im Dezember 2024 eine ausserordentliche Generalversammlung abgehalten, an der die Aktionäre einstimmig der Ausgabe von 850 Tsd. neuen Aktien zustimmten, um die erforderliche Barkomponente des Kaufpreises in Höhe von CHF4,35 Mio. aufzubringen. Diese Kapitalerhöhung wurde vom Managementteam, den Verwaltungsratsmitgliedern, Ankerinvestoren und neuen institutionellen Investoren gezeichnet. Swissnet hatte auch einen guten Start ins neue Jahr, da sie zwei bedeutende Aufträge erhielt, einen mit dem großen privaten Pflegeheimbetreiber Vitanas Group (Projekt im Wert von ca. EUR800 Tsd.) und einen mit dem multinationalen Tabakkonzern Philip Morris (Projekt im Wert von ca. CHF 1,2 Mio.). Wir sind der Ansicht, dass Swissnet ihre strategischen Ziele wie erwartet umsetzt. Wir gehen davon aus, dass 2025 ein starkes Jahr für das Unternehmen sein wird. Auf der Grundlage unveränderter Schätzungen bekräftigen wir unser Kursziel von EUR18,50 und unsere Kaufempfehlung.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31713.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



