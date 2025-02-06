The Maybourne Saint-Germain: Maybourne to bring palace-style hotel and ultra-luxury branded residences to a historic landmark in Paris

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybourne has today announced a 2027 opening for its newest development in the Parisian quarter of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, The Maybourne Saint-Germain, bringing a palace-style hotel with 101 keys and 23 ultra-luxury branded residences to Paris for the first time.

Expanding its prestigious hotel portfolio, Maybourne is creating an extraordinary property that reimagines bespoke hospitality in the City of Light, affirming its status as the eminent choice for global luxurians and strategically focusing on growth within select urban gateways.

The Maybourne Saint-Germain is located along the Rive Gauche within the iconic 17th-century Îlot Saint-Germain, marking a new era for the historic building. The 23 residences will be envisioned by two renowned French interior designers, with seven by Pierre-Yves Rochon along Rue Saint-Dominque, and 16 residences by Laura Gonzalez, located on Rue de l'Université.

In launching the first ever branded residences in Paris, Maybourne brings a unique offering to one of the world's most vibrant cities, continuing its legacy of fusing historical character with contemporary luxury and innovative hospitality.

"Paris, with its elegance and timeless style, is an ideal match for Maybourne's vision of luxury hospitality," said Gianluca Muzzi, Co-CEO of Maybourne. "Our presence in this iconic city reflects our commitment to creating elevated experiences that celebrate the local culture and our brand's dedication to excellence. This opening marks an exciting step in our strategy to grow selectively in key urban gateways around the world, allowing us to build meaningful connections with our guests through rich and distinctive experiences."

Positioned between Boulevard Saint-Germain and Rue Saint-Dominique, the Îlot Saint-Germain has been a Parisian landmark since the 17th century. Re-concepted for the 21st century, The Maybourne Saint-Germain will create a fourth era for Îlot Saint-Germain, seamlessly integrating with its heritage and creating a new layer of history.

As with each of Maybourne's properties, The Maybourne Saint-Germain will be extraordinary in its own right while remaining connected to its sister hotels through the brand's signature craft, progressive vision, and unrivalled locations. The hotel will feature 50 suites and 51 rooms, surrounding a serene inner courtyard.

Aspiring to be the living room of Saint-Germain, residents and guests will also have access to six food and beverage outlets, including a Japanese restaurant, patisserie, Salon de Thé, and more, and Maybourne's new wellness and longevity brand, Surrenne. A central part of the project, Surrenne will be one of Paris' largest luxury spa and health clubs offering immersive health, fitness, and beauty, as well as access to a third pool within the property. The 23 branded residences, all serviced by the hotel, will include access to a designated 25-metre pool accessible only by residents, in addition to the hotel's 30-metre rooftop pool (pictured above).

This opening, born from a fusion of avant-garde Parisian chic with heritage and artistic flair, will mark Maybourne's first property in Paris and its second in France.

To find out further information about The Maybourne Saint-Germain please visit maybourne.com/development.

About Maybourne

Maybourne operates some of the world's most storied and extraordinary bespoke hotels, including Claridge's, The Connaught, The Berkeley, The Emory, The Maybourne Beverly Hills and The Maybourne Riviera. Maybourne's purpose is to create stories of distinction that reflect the individual nature of its properties, its guests and its people, whilst maintaining a timeless and intuitive service style that are the hallmarks of its values.

