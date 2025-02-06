Cultured Marble Market worth $6.25 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Cultured Marble Market by Type (Polyester, Cement, Composite, and Sintered), Application (Countertops, Vanities, Bathtubs, Flooring ), End-use Industry (Residential and Non-residential), and Region (2024-2029)", exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 6.25 billion by 2029 from USD 4.73 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8%. One of the largest markets for cultured marble worldwide is the Asia Pacific area. The demand for cultured marble is increasing in the residential and non-residential industry. The demand from developing nations, such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina are expected to drive the global cultured marble market.

Cement based, by type segment is expected to be second fastest growing type for cultured marble market during the forecasted period.

Cement-based cultured marble is expected to be the second fastest-growing segment of the cultured marble market during the forecast period due to its superior qualities, such as high durability, and flexibility. Cement-based cultured marble is a growing over traditional polyester resin-based cultured marble, offering a sustainable and durable alternative for countertops, vanities, and flooring. It offers unique benefits in terms of strength, environmental impact, and design flexibility. Cement-based cultured marble are cementitious in nature which is more heat-resistant and impact resistant than resin based cultured marble.

Non-residential, by end-use industry segment hold the second largest growing segment in cultured marble market during forecast period.

Over the course of the forecast period, the non-residential segment is expected to hold the second-largest share after residential in the cultured marble market. Affordability, durability, and beauty are all greatly influenced by the growing usage in remodelling and new construction. The demand for cultured marble in non-residential is rising due to its aesthetics such as beauty and sculpture. Rapid growth in the building and construction industry across the growing economies such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia and others for decorative purposes in lavish buildings.

North America region likely to account the second largest share of the global cultured marble market during forecasted period.

North America is expected to account for the second highest share of the global cultured marble market over this period. The reasons for this are numerous. Single-family construction in the US is expected to stabilize after 14% decline in 2023 and see more investment in 2025. This would greatly accelerate the expansion of the European market. Factors such as single-family home market helped support large number of multifamily units in development which peaked at 1 million units in mid-2023. Further, many new multifamily units delivered in 2024, adding more inventory to the market. Infrastructure investments will continue to support urbanization which will drive up the demand for cultured marble.

LX Hausys Ltd. (South Korea), Corian (DuPont) (US), and Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), are the key players in the global cultured marble market.

