Lynx Closes $27 Million Oversubscribed Series A, Aims to Revolutionize Healthcare Payments and Administration

Funding to Accelerate Growth Across B2B Consumer-Directed Health (CDH), Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits, and Emerging ICHRA Solutions

Lynx , a leading fintech platform simplifying healthcare payments and administration, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $27 million Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to over $44 million since its inception in 2022. The round was led by Flare Capital Partners , with participation from CVS Health Ventures , McKesson Ventures , and existing investors .406 Ventures , Obvious Ventures , and Frist Cressey Ventures .

Lynx plans to use the funding to scale operations and accelerate Lynx's growth in the following strategic areas:

Innovating in Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits, Medicaid value-added benefits, and ICHRA

Enhancing Consumer - Directed Health (CDH) account administration and compliance capabilities for health plans and financial institutions

Developing tailored, API-driven products to streamline the consumer experience and operations for benefits administrators and health plans

"In a fragmented healthcare payments landscape, Lynx is the only platform that supports all healthcare payment types and use cases-from large, established markets like CDH administration to emerging markets like ICHRA and Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits," said Victor Lanio, Partner at Flare Capital Partners. "This oversubscribed round is a testament to Lynx's exceptional traction, visionary leadership, and the growing demand for a truly unified solution. We look forward to being a part of the Lynx story as they continue redefining the healthcare payment and administration space."

Lynx's innovative platform spans the entire spectrum of healthcare payment types-from CDH accounts to Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits, Medicaid value-added benefits, and Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA). It has rapidly gained traction among leading healthcare and financial organizations.

"We've addressed critical challenges for major health plans, such as preventing January 1st debit card outages in Medicare Advantage programs, and enabling leading technology platforms managing consumer-directed health accounts to introduce unmatched flexibility and configurability to their platforms. Additionally, we are pioneering innovation in the rapidly growing ICHRA market, with the payment account of an estimated 10% of all ICHRAs having been built on the Lynx platform.," said Matthew Renfro, Co-Founder & CEO of Lynx. "This recent funding will fuel our expansion across all channels, empowering us to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to health plans, financial institutions, administrators, and members alike."

Lynx's platform is designed for customization and scalability. It leverages a single API-first approach, enabling companies to build and launch solutions such as CDH accounts, SKU-restricted payment cards for Medicare Advantage, and custom OTC storefronts in as little as 10 weeks. The platform can be fully embedded within partner websites and applications via API, while also offering customizable front-end experiences and mobile applications for marquee clients, including large health plans, financial institutions, and benefits administrators.

Timed with the investment, Victor Lanio, a Partner at Flare Capital Partners, will join Lynx's board.

About Lynx

Lynx is an API-first fintech platform revolutionizing healthcare payments. It enables health plans, financial institutions, and benefits administrators to embed a comprehensive suite of healthcare financial accounts and services into their existing user experiences. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and seamless integration, Lynx is redefining how healthcare payments are managed. For more information, visit lynx-fh.com .

