Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Financial Services Conference

Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $484 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Greg Mason

gmason@aresmgmt.com

(800) 340-6597

Carl Drake

cdrake@aresmgmt.com

(800) 340-6597

