Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Launches the TRUFORMA Enhanced Endogenous ACTH Assay to aid in Equine PPID Diagnosis

Zomedica continues to redefine what is possible in point of care diagnostics with the TRUFORMA biosensor platform

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic devices for equine and companion animals, today announced a groundbreaking update to its endogenous ACTH (eACTH) assay for equine plasma on the TRUFORMA biosensor platform. Since it was launched in September of 2024, the TRUFORMA eACTH assay has been widely adopted as the only assay to measure eACTH in horses directly at the point-of-care. Leveraging data gathered from its use in the field, Zomedica R&D scientists have now expanded its capabilities and potential utility.

The enhanced test now provides values for both full-length endogenous ACTH and CLIP (Corticotropin-Like Intermediate Peptide) and calculates a composite value that can be directly compared to results from the traditional chemiluminescent assay used at reference laboratories. CLIP is a breakdown product of ACTH and known to have significant cross-reactivity with the assay commonly used in reference laboratories. Recent data indicate that some horses suspected of suffering from Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID) have high circulating levels of CLIP, especially in response to TRH stimulation. While the biological function of CLIP and clinical significance of elevated levels of the molecule are currently unknown, the enhanced TRUFORMA Equine eACTH assay provides veterinarians the ability to quantify this molecule for the first time.

This advancement provides a tool that could lead to a significant leap forward in the diagnosis of Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID), a common endocrine disorder affecting horses.

"Point-of-care testing with the TRUFORMA platform has already proven to be a valuable tool for equine veterinarians," states Dr. T. J. Barclay, Senior Professional Services Veterinarian for Zomedica. "The enhancements to the eACTH assay will put it on the cutting edge of PPID diagnosis and research."

Research suggests that imbalances in CLIP, full-length ACTH, and related hormones may all play a role in PPID. By enabling the simultaneous and rapid measurement of these biomarkers in a clinical setting, Zomedica's updated assay provides veterinary practitioners and researchers with a more comprehensive tool to assess and understand this complex disease.

"For the first time, veterinarians will have access to a test that concurrently measures both CLIP and full-length ACTH in a clinical setting," said Kelsey Hart, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (LAIM) Professor and Hodgson Chair of Equine Studies at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. "This innovation opens new doors for PPID diagnosis and could lead to a deeper understanding of this important equine health condition."

The TRUFORMA platform utilizes state-of-the-art biosensor technology to deliver precise, point-of-care diagnostics, allowing veterinary professionals to make faster, more informed decisions for their equine patients.

For more information on the TRUFORMA eACTH assay and other Zomedica solutions, visit www.zomedica.com/truforma.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $78 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information about Zomedica and our full range of products visit www.zomedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts and the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results and financial condition. Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including meeting distribution obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon our business operations generally, including our ability to develop and commercialize our products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

