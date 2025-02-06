Specificity Inc.: Already Bold, Specificity Gets Bolder with New Hire, Chris Gruening as Vice President of Client Services

Specificity (OTC PINK:SPTY), a leading digital marketing firm specializing in precision targeting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Gruening as its new Vice President of Client Services. Gruening brings a wealth of experience in building strong client relationships and spearheading strategies that drive success. His leadership will play a critical role in supporting Specificity's ongoing mission to deliver tailored, high-performance marketing solutions for its growing portfolio of brands, including Specificity, Put-Thru, and Intent Buyers.

Chris Gruening has dedicated nearly 20 years to client relationship management and strategic marketing roles. His proven track record of fostering long-lasting, successful partnerships with enterprise-level clients will be instrumental in continuing Specificity's growth trajectory. Gruening's expertise aligns perfectly with Specificity's commitment to providing clients with real-time targeting opportunities and custom-built marketing solutions that drive measurable results tailored to their specific needs.

"I'm thrilled to join the Specificity team during such an exciting time of growth and innovation," said Gruening. "Specificity's proprietary technology and approach to audience targeting are unmatched in the industry, and I look forward to helping our clients achieve greater success through strategic, data-driven marketing."

Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity Inc., commented on the appointment: "2025 marks the turning point for Specificity and we have already made some very bold moves into the market. In doing so, attribution becomes even more important and I brought Chris on to lead the charge in delivering it. Brands and marketers are so brainwashed by agencies and Big Tech to track things that don't matter, they lose site of the whole point. Chris is expert in attribution and pulling the right levers for the right result in tech while delivering a no-nonsense summation for the client. I spent the better part of 3 years recruiting him and it's already paying off for us and more importantly, for our clients. Others are talking about reach and impressions. We're talking about revenue and conversion rates. Things like job boards and sales funnels matter to us- they matter to our clients.

Gruening's leadership will enhance Specificity's ability to deliver advanced marketing solutions to both new and existing clients, while further cementing its reputation as an industry leader. As Specificity continues to expand its offerings with the recent launch of IntentBuyers.com and the growth of Put-Thru, Gruening will play a pivotal role in maintaining the company's commitment to client success and driving strategic initiatives."

About Specificity

Specificity (OTCQB: SPTY) is a leading digital marketing firm specializing in delivering enterprise-level marketing solutions. With a core mission of offering clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities, Specificity identifies and targets individuals in the buying cycle, maximizing the effectiveness of marketing efforts. The company leverages real-time targeting opportunities to provide businesses with competitive online traffic. Visit Specificity to learn more.

