Broken String's new INDUCE-seq Early Access Program enables detection of on- and off-target edits at high resolution in days, in your lab

INDUCE-seq Replaces months-long process of building technology pipeline to develop safety and efficacy profiles

Builds on the success of Broken String's lab service, new on-demand offering can be integrated into early therapeutics development at guide selection

Broken String Biosciences ("Broken String"), a leader in advancing gene editing safety, today opened its Catalyst Early Access Program (EAP) for developers of gene-edited therapies that allow for the detection of on- and off-target edits at high resolution, in days, in their own labs. The program allows select companies to use Broken String's INDUCE-seq platform as a first-of-its-kind offering for rapidly detecting on-target and off-target effects that can occur during gene editing. This new on-demand offering enables gene editing therapy developers to assess on- and off-target effects in days, as opposed to months.

The offering can be integrated into early therapeutics development at target validation, reducing risk and removing the need for costly internal workflows that slow development progress. It is cell and nuclease agnostic, enabling direct measurement in clinically relevant samples, addressing regulatory scrutiny around unintended edits.

Felix Dobbs, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broken String said: "The gene editing industry has reached an inflection point, where the momentum required to reach its potential can only be sustained by expanding patient access which requires standardization, faster drug development, and robust safety characterization. Our Catalyst program will enable faster and broader industry-wide adoption of INDUCE-seq and position this as an essential technology for the next wave of gene-editing based therapeutics."

For years, companies have been using INDUCE-seq via Broken String's labs to ensure safety before entering clinical trials. INDUCE-seq solves a fundamental safety challenge that dates back to the origins of gene editing: how to assess on- and off-target effects as they happen. By making the same technology available for developers in their own labs, they retain full control over their experiments while incorporating safety throughout the entire development process.

The industry lacks a gold standard for detecting on- and off-target edits. Current approaches can have PCR-induced bias, and miss low-frequency unintended edits that are potentially dangerous and can have disastrous consequences for clinical programs. INDUCE-seq improves on existing technologies by delivering unbiased genome-wide insights, accurately detecting double-strand DNA breaks from CRISPR and other gene editing technologies.

Broken String's on-premise Catalyst EAP accelerates discovery programs with iterative use to screen guide RNAs based on efficacy, as measured through on-target editing efficiency, as well as also providing quick indications for off-target safety.Enrollment in the Catalyst EAP is limited to a select group of participants. Interested companies can visit https://www.brokenstringbio.com/resources/catalyst-program/ to learn more and apply.

About Broken String Biosciences

Broken String Biosciences is advancing more precise, safe, and effective cell and gene therapies through its cutting-edge technology platforms.

The company's core platform, INDUCE-seq, was developed as the new gold standard for precise mapping of DNA breaks to measure and quantify on- and off-target genetic edits, crucial for ensuring the efficacy and safety of advanced therapies from discovery through commercialization.

Broken String Biosciences was spun out of Cardiff University by genomics experts. The company is venture-funded and has raised $20 million to date. To learn more about the company, visit www.brokenstringbio.com.

About INDUCE-seq

Broken String Bioscience's INDUCE-seqenables direct, cell-based measurements of on-target and off-target edits directly from a clinically relevant biological system. This ensures therapy developers can characterize safety and efficacy as early as discovery, before committing substantial budgets and time to preclinical or clinical trials.

The technology also allows for off-target assessments tailored to a patient's specific genotype, enabling developers to bring safety evaluations closer to the patient. This capability supports faster, more targeted treatments, helping to accelerate progress in life-saving therapies.

Through Broken String's Early Access Program, select partners with gene editing therapies in development can experience many of INDUCE-seq's advantages over existing approaches, offering:

Accurate and Rapid Safety Data By providing actionable insights in approximately two days the program allows therapy developers to iterate on guide RNA designs, optimize delivery systems, and identify unintended edits. It is cell and nuclease agnostic, enabling direct measurement in clinically relevant samples, addressing regulatory scrutiny around unintended edits.

This Rapid Turnaround can save months of development time and help avoid costly late-stage failures.

Comprehensive Cell-Specific Analysis The program supports off-target detection in diverse cell and tissue types, where unintended edits might compromise the safety or efficacy of therapies. For instance, therapies targeting rare liver diseases or neurological conditions can be tested for unintended effects on nearby tissues, an increasingly important requirement for regulatory approval.

Iterative Experimentation for Complex Disorders Participants can conduct repeated assessments, allowing for real-time refinement of editing strategies. This is especially valuable as gene editing expands to treat complex, multi-gene disorders, where multiple targets and delivery mechanisms must be carefully balanced to minimize risks.

Regulatory Alignment for Streamlined Approvals With regulators placing greater scrutiny on off-target risks, Broken String's technology helps developers create comprehensive safety profiles that demonstrate the reliability of their edits. This proactive approach improves alignment with regulatory expectations, reducing delays and bolstering confidence among investors and stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250206861556/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

brokenstringbio@consortpartners.com