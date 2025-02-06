Better Collective A/S: Better Collective provides preliminary unaudited numbers as EBITDA exceeds latest revised financial guidance for 2024

Better Collective announces full year unaudited revenues of 371 mEUR and EBITDA before special items of 113 mEUR. Revenue will be in the high end of latest revised guidance of 355-375 mEUR, where EBITDA before special items is to exceed the guidance of 100-110 mEUR.

Regulatory release no. 1/2025

Financial highlights

Revenue for the full year of approximately 371 mEUR (target 355-375 mEUR)

EBITDA before special items for the full year of approximately 113 mEUR (target 100-110 mEUR)

Net debt to EBITDA before special items below 3x (target below 3x)

The EBITDA before special items was driven by revenue reaching the upper end of guidance, and an earlier-than-anticipated impact of the implemented 50 mEUR cost efficiency program.

Better Collective will release its Q4 including financial guidance for 2025 on February 19, 2025, after market close.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns global and national sport media, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's portfolio of digital sports media brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, Betarades, Soccernews, Tipsbladet, SvenskaFans, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, VegasInsider, Bolavip and Redgol. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

