Rejlers AB: Year-end report Rejlers AB January - December 2024

October - December

Net sales increased by 8.0% to SEK 1,223.3 million (1,132.6)

Organic sales growth increased to 6.8% (3.2)

EBITA increased to SEK 103.4 million (90.5) and the EBITA margin increased to 8.5% (8.0), negatively impacted by restructuring costs in Norway of SEK 10.0 million

Excluding items affecting comparability, EBITA increased to SEK 113.4 million (100.5) and the EBITA margin increased to 9.3% (8.9)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 87.1 million (71.2), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK 0.5 million (3.7)

Net financial items amounted to SEK 26.5 million (12.3), positively impacted by SEK 29.5 million (28.0) with regard to the restatement of liabilities for unpaid supplemental purchase amounts

Net profit after tax increased to SEK 82.5 million (71.7)

Earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 3.73 (3.24) and after dilution to SEK 3.73 (3.22)

January - December

Net sales increased by 8.4% to SEK 4,430.7 million (4,088.3)

Organic sales growth amounted to 4.8% (5.0), negatively impacted by completed restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2023

EBITA increased to SEK 352.3 million (306.2) and the EBITA margin increased to 8.0% (7.5), negatively impacted by restructuring costs in Norway of SEK 10.0 million

Excluding items affecting comparability, EBITA increased to SEK 362.3 million (326.2) and the EBITA margin increased to 8.2% (8.0)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 288.2 million (235.0), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK 2.0 million (13.5)

Net financial items amounted to SEK 4.2 million (-8.3), positively impacted by SEK 26.4 million (29.3) with regard to the restatement of liabilities for unpaid supplemental purchase amounts

Net profit after tax increased to SEK 221.8 million (185.4)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 407.7 million (265.9)

Earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 10.03 (8.39) and after dilution to SEK 10.03 (8.32)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 5.00 per share (4.50)

Statement by the President and CEO

Rejlers achieves a new record quarter, with an EBITA result exceeding SEK 100 million. Our sales have doubled since 2018 and the EBITA margin has increased to around 8 per cent from a previous five-year average of 2.5 per cent. We have provided good growth and profit development throughout the year thanks to good utilisation and generally improved hourly fees. If we broaden the time perspective to the past five years, we see that Rejlers has had an organic growth of more than 5 per cent on average, which is among the highest levels in the industry", says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se

Anna Jennehov, CFO, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on 6 February 2025

