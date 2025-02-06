Databarracks launches Air Gap Recover

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databarracks has announced the launch of Air Gap Recover, a new service that provides enhanced protection against cyber threats, including ransomware attacks.

Designed specifically for cloud-native environments, Air Gap Recover provides isolated, air-gapped data protection and automated failover to guarantee rapid recovery from any cyber attack.

"Traditional data protection solutions don't work for cloud-native systems and businesses," said James Watts, Managing Director of Databarracks.

"Native cloud tools are designed more for simplicity than resilience and lack the functionality you need to fully protect your data. Enterprise backup solutions, on the other hand, struggle to scale and can't handle the volume of data stored in modern cloud systems. Whichever you choose, your recovery is compromised - it either takes too long to restore operations or, in a worst-case scenario, you're left with no clean copy of data to recover from at all.

Air Gap Recover addresses these shortcomings. It's equipped to protect the petabytes of data and globally distributed architectures within cloud-native environments - allowing for complex cloud-scale recovery.

In 2025, cyber remains the number one threat to business continuity. We know it is no longer a question of 'if' but 'when'. But no matter the scale or severity of the cyber event - and cloud-native environments are not immune - Air Gap Recover ensures your critical data is protected. If the worst happens - your cloud account is breached, and your data is encrypted or deleted - you failover instantly to a secure and separate account. Your business stays operational while others would scramble to recover."

Key features include:

Advanced air-gapped security: Data is stored in immutable, isolated cloud accounts to protect against ransomware and other cyber threats.

Automated failover: Provides immediate cross-region failover to a segregated cloud account, ensuring instant recovery with near-zero downtime.

Stepping in where traditional solutions fall short, Air Gap Recover sets a new standard for cloud-native data protection to further strengthen Databarracks' IT resilience offering.

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the technology and business resilience specialist.

In 2003, we launched one of the world's first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission-critical data.

Today, we deliver award-winning IT resilience and continuity services. We help organisations get the most out of the cloud and protect their data, wherever it lives.

And we back this up with unbeatable support. There's no such thing as 'above and beyond' for our engineers because they only work to one standard: to keep your systems running perfectly.

Enterprise-class continuity, security, and resilience. Accessible for all.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databarracks-launches-air-gap-recover-302370103.html