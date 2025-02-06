U.S. Polo Assn. Supports Record Number of Teams for the 2025 Collegiate Partnership Program

U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to announce the expansion of its Collegiate Partnership Program (CPP) for the 2025 season and academic year. This marks the seventh consecutive year of unwavering commitment to collegiate polo, supporting an impressive roster of 57 teams from 29 universities across the country, including newcomers from the University of New Hampshire, the University of Maryland, and the University of Southern California.

This year, U.S. Polo Assn. will generously outfit more than 300 student-athletes from the East Coast to the West Coast, including small private and large public institutions, as well as Ivy League Universities and Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs). Items donated include custom-performance team jerseys, player whites, polo shirts, caps, a watch, equipment gear bags, exclusive USPA Pro merchandise, and a monetary donation. There is also a "Collegiate Social Media Contest" where teams will have the opportunity to win additional prizes for their creative social media posts.

Participating Schools Include:

Brown University Oklahoma State University University of Connecticut University of South Carolina - Aiken California Polytechnic State University Oregon State University University of Idaho University of Virginia Colorado State University Skidmore College University of Kentucky University of Wisconsin - Madison Cornell University Stanford University University of Maryland Virginia Tech University Georgetown University Texas A&M University University of Michigan Yale University Michigan State University Texas Tech University University of New Hampshire Montana State University Trinity University University of North Texas Morehouse College University of California - Davis University of Southern California

"U.S. Polo Assn. is thrilled to continue our support for these talented student-athletes through the Collegiate Partnership Program," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Through this program, we aim to nurture the next generation of polo players, ensuring the sport's vibrant future and deepening our authentic connection to the sport of polo and its community."

Enrollment for U.S. Polo Assn.'s enrichment program is open to all colleges and universities with a USPA-sanctioned polo team and lasts for one academic year. Collegiate polo teams compete in the Fall and Spring with the official season beginning Fall 2024 and running through April 2025. This season will conclude with the National Intercollegiate Championship (NIC) hosted by the DFW Polo Association in Dallas, TX, from March 26-30, 2025.

"Our partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. is more than just about equipment and apparel; it's about empowering young student-athletes and providing them with opportunities to excel both on and off the field," Liz Brayboy, Chair of the USPA's Intercollegiate/Interscholastic Committee, added, "We are excited to watch these teams showcase their skills and sportsmanship, reflecting the true spirit of polo."

The two-time, award-winning series, Breakaway, created by Global Polo Entertainment, the media subsidiary of USPA Global, will have a new episode airing in Spring 2025 called "Breakaway: Polo in College." The episode will cover the winning teams from both the 2024 and 2025 NIC Women's and Men's Finals and will air on ESPNU. Check your local listings for airtimes.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. ?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA), ?the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and uspashop.com , ?and follow? @uspoloassn .?

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com .

