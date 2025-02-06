Punta Pacifica Realty: Panama Real Estate: Predictions and Trends for 2025

Last year brought numerous surprises for the real estate industry. With its highs and lows, many are now wondering what predictions lie ahead for this year.

During 2020 and the two years that followed, the world faced one of its biggest challenges: COVID-19. The pandemic disrupted lives globally, putting the real estate industry on hold. This made recovery difficult in the years that followed.

However, in the latest episode of A Spotlight to Panama , Duncan McGowan , CEO of Punta Pacifica Realty , highlighted that 2024 was a standout year, surpassing expectations and raising the bar for the industry.

According to McGowan , developers across Panama became highly active last year. Compared to previous years, which saw limited new projects, 2024 stood out with abundant high-quality developments featuring excellent amenities and services.

"The developers' activation in 2024 raised the bar and resulted in many remarkable projects," said the CEO of Punta Pacifica Realty , the largest property management company in Panama, which primarily serves multinational executives.

During the episode , McGowan also predicted a rise in real estate prices by mid-2025, driven by the number of projects breaking ground last year and this year.

"Preconstruction projects will continue to break ground this year, widening the gap between existing properties and preconstruction prices. This will eventually cause the prices of existing properties to rise," McGowan explained.

The CEO also highlighted another significant trend, specifically at Playa Caracol, which is emerging . Over the next few months, more than a thousand residences are expected to be delivered in this thriving community. Playa Caracol is attracting major name brands, such as Radisson and Margaritaville, and is predicted to transform into Panama's version of Punta Cana, Cancún, or Tulum.

In Panama City, new micro-communities are also emerging, creating dynamic spaces like MOVA by B&B Italia , which is redefining what it means to live in downtown Panama. These spaces are designed to integrate living, working, and leisure into a single environment.

With these trends taking shape, Panama is experiencing a rise in people relocating to the country , both those buying homes to move into and those moving to rent.

As rental demand continues to grow and more multinationals expand into Panama, 2025 is anticipated to be a strong year for the country's real estate industry.

