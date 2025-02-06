Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces a program aiming to deliver Dopamine and/or its precursor L-Dopa directly to the brain using their Nose to Brain (N2B) Sol-Gel platform delivery technology.

PreveCeutical's program is aiming to deliver Dopamine and/or its precursor L-Dopa directly to the brain using their Sol-Gel N2B delivery technology. Extensive scientific research supports the provision of a steady, sustained dose of the neurotransmitter, or its precursor, to mitigate Parkinson's disease symptoms even at an advanced stage. PreveCeutical anticipates the safety and the effectiveness of the approach to be improved through avoidance of side effects stemming from systemic exposure, and a need for lower therapeutic doses due to direct brain targeting. Further information will be provided as the program is advanced.

The Sol-Gel N2B delivery platform is designed to altogether bypass the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB), potentially improving drug bioavailability while reducing dose-related side effects associated with current drug delivery methods.

The versatility of the N2B platform delivery system paves the way for delivering therapeutics to the brain without encountering the BBB and bypassing all other body compartments; these collective attributes have the potential to reduce drug dosages and side effects, improving patient compliance and clinical outcomes.

Chairman and CEO Stephen Van Deventer commented.

"PreveCeutical's business model aims to develop cost-effective, preventive and curative therapies for patients globally. Once the program has successfully infused Dopamine and/or L-Dopa into the Sol-Gel platform, with PoC demonstrated in a preclinical model, we will explore partnerships with corporations and/or organizations who specialize in the field of Parkinson's disease".

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs. For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, including, without limitation, the continued research interests of PreveCeutical, PreveCeutical's anticipated business plans, and its prospects of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding PreveCeutical, including expected growth, results of operations, including PreveCeutical's research and development activities, performance, industry trends, growth opportunities, that PreveCeutical will be granted requisite expedited approvals by world health, retain and attract qualified research personnel and obtain and/or maintain the necessary intellectual property rights needed to carry out future business activities.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to: complexities and delays in connection with research and development activities and the actual results of research and development activities; the ability of PreveCeutical to, among other things, protect its respective intellectual property, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities and obtaining expedited requisite approvals from world health agencies; and the ability of PreveCeutical to commercialize products, pursue business partnerships, complete their research programs as planned, and obtain the financing required to carry out their planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry may also adversely affect the future results or performance of PreveCeutical. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, PreveCeutical assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although PreveCeutical believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by PreveCeutical from time-to-time. These reports and PreveCeutical's filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Any link in this press release to external information or other resources is provided for reference only, and such information or resources might change from time to time, and may include forward-looking statements as described above, and are subject to the above disclaimers under this heading forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239823

SOURCE: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.