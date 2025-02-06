ViaSat, Inc.: Inmarsat Maritime Signs Expanded Agreement With Maersk to Enhance Global Fleet Connectivity

Maersk bolsters global connectivity with Inmarsat to advance its One Satcom solution across its fleet

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), one of the world's largest containership operators, and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, have signed an agreement to upgrade Inmarsat satellite communications services across Maersk's global fleet of approximately 340 container ships. The agreement will see bandwidth enhancements rolled out across Maersk's entire fleet of owned container ships between 2025 and 2026.

These upgrades are part of Maersk's strategic roadmap to facilitate unified connectivity and transforms its vessels into fully operational floating offices as well as providing crews with improved connectivity. The concept of 'floating office' is aimed at revolutionising vessel operations through an advanced digitalisation strategy, expanded cloud-enabled solutions, and a more cohesive operational infrastructure, enabling future advancements in automation-focused operations and potentially autonomous operations as well.

Inmarsat Maritime's future-proofed connectivity service combines Ka-band and ultra-resilient L-band networks, providing global, always-on, reliable and secure connectivity for Maersk's fleet, essential for transforming vessels into both floating offices and floating homes for seafarers.

Karthikeyan Arumugam, Senior Product Manager at Maersk said: "Connectivity is the key enabler in ensuring our vessels can become floating offices, and with our "One SatCom" project we have the target of having transformed all our vessels into floating offices by 2027. The partnership with Inmarsat Maritime plays an important role in enriching application availability and performance - thereby supporting our digital transformation at sea. No less important, it also fosters a better working environment and well-being for our crew members - ensuring that our vessels are not only workplaces but also connected homes away from home."

Ben Palmer OBE, President, Inmarsat Maritime said: "Our long-term partnership with Maersk is tailored to meet the evolving demands for maritime connectivity. Our connectivity solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with Maersk's operational framework, ensuring a robust, secure, and continuous flow of information between ship and shore. This expanded agreement is a testament to our commitment to enabling strategic outcomes through superior connectivity solutions."

The long-term partnership with Inmarsat Maritime reflects Maersk's ongoing dedication to leading the industry in operational excellence and innovation. By establishing a new benchmark in maritime connectivity, Maersk and Inmarsat Maritime are paving the way for a more interconnected and efficient future in global shipping.

Contacts for media inquiries: PR@viasat.com

About Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat Maritime is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Roomor follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat's global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritimeand follow us on LinkedIn.