SAS Maison Wessman: KALEO Frontman JJ Julius Son and Entrepreneur Robert Wessman to Launch Unique Limited-Edition Wine Collection at WineParis

An Icelandic Merger of Music and Winemaking

JJ Julius Son, acclaimed frontman for the internationally renowned blues-rock band KALEO, and entrepreneur Robert Wessman have joined forces, creating a limited-edition wine collection. This collaboration highlights their shared Icelandic heritage and promises to deliver an exquisite experience for wine enthusiasts and music lovers.

The wines were created in the summer of 2024, by JJ and Robert, at the Maison Wessman winery in France, blending countless samples from barrels in the maison's cellar, under the supervision of oenologist Julien Viaud, of Michel Rolland and Associates.

JJ and Robert will formally launch the collection on Feb. 10, 2025, at the global trade fair "WineParis."

"We are excited to embark on this journey together," said Robert Wessman. "The goal is to create wines that not only delight the palate but also tell a story of friendship and collaboration."

JJ Julius Son added, "This project is a dream come true. Combining my love for music with the art of winemaking is a unique opportunity, and I can't wait to share these wines with the world."

The wine collection includes two white wines, from 100% Chardonnay grapes, and two red wines, blends of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. The wine bottles features a QR code, which gives access to an original song by JJ, titled "One More Glass of Wine." The song remains unreleased and can only be accessed by scanning the QR code on the bottle.

Robert Wessman is an Icelandic entrepreneur. Maison Wessman, known for high-quality wines from the vineyards of Chateau de Saint-Cernin and Vignoble des Verdots, is a passion project founded by Robert and his wife Ksenia.

JJ is the leader of KALEO and has led the band to international fame, with such hits as "Way Down We Go" and "All the Pretty Girls." He is known for his one-of-a-kind voice and songwriting prowess.

Robert and JJ both grew up in the small village of Mosfellsbaer, outside Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. Their drive and individual talent have vaulted them to international success within their respective fields.

Wines from the collection will be ready to order in February 2025.

Distribution Partners

USA: Alchemy Wine and Spirits - sales@alchemyus.com

UK: Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France - orders@vigneronsdefrance.co.uk

Iceland: Globus ehf - globus@globus.is

