Sinch AB: Sinch appoints Jonas Dahlberg as CFO

Stockholm, Sweden - 6 February 2025 - Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces that the company has appointed Johnas Dahlberg as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jonas Dahlberg will assume his position no later than 1 April, 2025.

Jonas Dahlberg has most recently served as CEO, and prior to that as CFO, of Transcom, a global customer experience outsourcing company. He has also been CFO of Sweco, a publicly listed engineering consulting company, and has worked as a management consultant at McKinsey.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jonas Dahlberg to Sinch. His extensive experience from scaled, global businesses and proven ability to drive both growth and profitability improvements will be a great asset to Sinch as we now focus on execution and accelerated growth" says Laurinda Pang, Sinch's CEO.

"At Transcom, I learned how technology is revolutionizing customer experience with new communications channels and artificial intelligence. I'm now truly excited to join Sinch, which has established an impressive, leading position in a global and very dynamic market", says Jonas Dahlberg, incoming CFO.

As announced previously, current CFO Roshan Saldanha will leave the company, on his own initiative, for a similar position in a different sector. As Thomas Heath, Sinch's Chief Strategy Officer, has announced that he will step down from his position, Sinch's leadership team will from 1 April include:

Laurinda Pang, Chief Executive Officer

Brett Scorza, Chief Technology Officer

Christina Raaschou, Chief Human Resources Officer

Ilse Van der Haar, Chief Legal Officer

Jonas Dahlberg, Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer

Julia Fraser, EVP Americas

Nicklas Molin, EVP EMEA

Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer

Sibito Morley, Chief Data and Transformation Officer

Wendy Johnstone, EVP APAC

