BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 5 February 2025 were:

642.53p Capital only

660.68p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 154,000 Ordinary shares on 5th February 2025, the Company has 82,321,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,888,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.