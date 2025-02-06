Guangdong Province: Guangdong Accelerates Construction of a Modern Industrial System with Greater International Competitiveness

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, 2025, the first working day of the Year of the Snake, Guangdong held a provincial high-quality development conference in Guangzhou to conduct in-depth exchanges and discussions on accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system. For three consecutive years, Guangdong's "first meeting after the Spring Festival" has focused on high-quality development, demonstrating not only the importance of high-quality development to the province's modernization but also the province's strategic determination to advance high-quality development in a down-to-earth manner.

Huang Kunming, Secretary of CPC Guangdong Committee, delivered a speech at the conference. Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong presided over the conference. Huang Chuping, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Congress; Lin Keqing, Chairman of the Provincial Committee of the CPPCC; Yang Yinkai, Deputy Director of the Central Finance Office; and Meng Fanli, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shenzhen Committee, attended the conference.

According to Huang Kunming, to advance the Chinese-style modernization, building a modern industrial system is an essential and strong support. Shouldering the mission of pioneering in the journey, Guangdong should play an exemplary role in driving the modernization of the industrial system, and establish a powerful new image based on a modern industrial system with greater international competitiveness. Guangdong's industrial system has grown up through open cooperation, and continuously improved through transformation and upgrading.

So, in the new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation, Guangdong should strive to take the lead to comprehensively optimize and upgrade its industrial system. Then, the province will shake off the low-end industrial sectors, seize the commanding heights, and present a rising and booming new image of Guangdong based on a modern industrial system with greater international competitiveness.

Guangdong boasts a complete industrial system, a strong industrial supporting system and a sufficient industrial development space. The province has also built its solid industrial foundation and unique industrial competitiveness during its long-term development. We should turn its positive factors into development achievements, and use its modern industrial system with greater international competitiveness to boost a new Guangdong featuring prosperous economy and society and robust vitality.

Huang also emphasized that we should consolidate and optimize traditional and competitive industries with one hand, and cultivate and nurture emerging and future industries with the other, focusing on the two major sectors of AI and robotics and striving to build new industrial pillars featuring high-tech, high-growth and large scale. We should fully activate the policy effect, continue to optimize the business environment, and team up with Hong Kong and Macao to accelerate the construction of a high-level talent highland, implement the "Action Plan for Attracting A Million Talents to South Guangdong" and comprehensively consolidate the talent base for the modern industrial system.

Wang Weizhong pointed out that we should vigorously drive the upgrading of the industrial base and the modernization of the industrial chain, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with greater international competitiveness. We should adhere to the real economy-oriented and manufacturing-dominated development concept, consolidate and upgrade 20 strategic industrial clusters, develop and expand emerging and future industries like AI and robotics, and forge and nurture new quality productive forces. We should boost the mutual promotion and development of industries and sci-tech, accelerate the construction of the whole process innovation chain, strengthen the research on key core technologies, improve the platform systems for concept and pilot tests, and build industrial sci-tech innovation centers with global influence.

