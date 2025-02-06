WeRide Inc.: WeRide Launches Robovan W5, Pioneering New Class of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today launched the Robovan W5, featuring self-developed Level 4 autonomous technology that operates 24/7 in all weather conditions. It offers long-distance and bulk delivery capabilities integrating vehicle, cloud, and operations to address key challenges in the logistics industry, particularly in express delivery, urban distribution and various point-to-point logistics, with a cost-effective unmanned delivery solution.

As a Level 4 autonomous logistics vehicle designed for urban open roads, Robovan W5 is built on WeRide's almost 1,900 days of autonomous operations, and nearly 40 million kilometers of autonomous driving mileage on public roads. It features WeRide's self-designed redundant sensor kit, which detects vehicles, traffic lights, pedestrians, and other road users, while providing 360-degree blind-spot-free perception to operate 24/7 in various traf?c conditions.

The WeRide Robovan W5 is tailored for high-frequency urban logistics. Features include the largest cargo capacity in its class at 5.5 cubic meters with 1,000 kg maximum payload, and operating range of up to 220 kilometers. The Robovan W5 navigates complex urban traffic environments with an intelligent path optimization system that analyzes traffic conditions in real-time, dynamically adjusting routes to avoid congestion. It allows modular cargo box stacking for different scenarios.

The Robovan W5 supports multi-vehicle platooning, allowing single-operator management of multiple vehicles for standardized, scalable delivery. Its electric drive and 24/7 operations further reduce operation costs.

Safety features include redundant drive-by-wire chassis, redundant perception, emergency braking, collision warning, driving status monitoring and intelligent Cloud Control Platform.

Service features include cloud-based intelligent scheduling, real-time monitoring, task optimization, and data analytics, rapid deployment, and remote OTA upgrades. WeRide also provides 24/7 customer support, on-site training, customized solutions, comprehensive warranty, complimentary maintenance, vehicle replacement for quality issues, and IoT.

"The Robovan W5 demonstrates WeRide's latest breakthrough in autonomous delivery and ability to adapt WeRide's proven autonomous driving technology across different urban scenarios with our self-developed universal autonomous driving technology platform WeRide One," said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide. "From our GXR Robotaxi serving passengers and Robosweeper cleaning the urban environment to the Robovan W5 handling urban logistics, we're creating a comprehensive ecosystem of autonomous driving solutions to cover diverse urban transportation needs."

