O-I Glass, Inc.: O-I GLASS SEEKS TO POSITION HOLZMINDEN FOR STRONG FUTURE

PERRYSBURG, Ohio / HOLZMINDEN, Germany, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - As part of its vision to reshape the company and become the most competitive glass maker in the industry, O-I Glass, Inc. ("O-I Glass" or "O-I") is further strengthening its business in Germany. Determined to build an even more competitive business, the company is positioning its Holzminden, Germany, plant for a strong future by undertaking efforts to make the facility leaner, more agile, and more efficient. The upgrade will also include the installation of cutting-edge furnace technology that is expected to significantly enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions. In combination with the also-planned on-site oxygen production, this comprehensive technology upgrade supports the conversion of an existing furnace to a Gas-Oxy system. The innovative setup is expected to reduce fuel consumption by up to 30 percent and lower CO2 emissions by approximately 4,000 tons annually compared with current technology.

"O-I has been making glass for our customers for over 120 years and is a trusted, high-quality packaging provider to brands around the world," said Randy Burns, Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer for O-I. "We are working with innovative suppliers as we seek to deploy top-glass-making technologies to create new value by driving decarbonization at O-I, increasing productivity, and supporting our customers in their own decarbonization efforts."

