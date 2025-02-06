St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide, following the assay results press released on January 22, 2025, the remaining drill results from the Western Trend completed before Christmas 2024 at our 100%-owned Moosehead Project highlighted by the following:

MH-24-650: 23.83 g/t Au over 1.67 m incl. 59.38 g/t Au over 0.60 m from 43.65 m

MH-24-657: 335.98 g/t Au over 0.45 m from 104.55 m

MH-24-658: 25.50 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 92.95 m

(Assays are uncut, and drill lengths are shown. The estimated true thickness is believed to be 80 to 90% of the reported length. All assays were performed at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland. Reported assays are total pulp metallic assays.)

President and CEO Timothy Froude, P.Geo., states, "The Western Trend continues to deliver high-grade results, and the structure is holding up well and remains open to depth. The Western Trend drilling has resumed, and we have 18 holes proposed to expand the mineralization to depth and along strike to the south. The present drilling at the Western Trend will continue until the spring thaw. Drilling to date has defined the Western Trend mineralization to a depth of 165 m down plunge and 100 m vertically, and 145 m along strike to the south of the trench. This area is the proposed site for our conventional bulk sample, which we expect to be actively working on in late Q1 or early Q2 2025. We are working with Dr. David Coller to identify a drill test area northwest of the Western Trend trench. This area contains historical intersections that didn't match previous geological models. With new structural insights from our successful trenching and mapping program in late 2024, we are revisiting these intersections to better understand their potential.

Table of Results - Western Trend Drill Program





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/239862_e44853f694b39a00_002full.jpg

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map - Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/239862_e44853f694b39a00_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Western Trend Long Section - Looking Southwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/239862_e44853f694b39a00_004full.jpg

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Analytical Techniques / QA/QC

Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, for gold analysis. All core samples submitted for assay are saw cut by Sokoman personnel, with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples are delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman personnel. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples with visible gold are submitted for total pulp metallics with a gravimetric finish. All other samples are analyzed by standard fire assay methods. Total pulp metallic analysis includes the entire sample being crushed to -10 mesh and then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is weighed and screened to 150 mesh; the +150-mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150-mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical Ltd. All reported assays are uncut.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the financial support of the Moosehead and Fleur de Lys Projects through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program during the past few years.

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239862

SOURCE: Sokoman Minerals Corp.