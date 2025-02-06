Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Completes Significant Bottling Plant Upgrades and Improvements

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce the completion of extensive building, process, and equipment upgrades at its Marion, NC bottling plant. This follows previous improvements highlighted in the company's press releases on March 15, 2021 and August 16, 2022.

Key updates include:

Installation of security cameras throughout the plant

Installation of security lighting on the building and driveway

Replacement and repair of plant building insulation

Completion of 2024 HACCP training for production employees

Replacement of lighting in the new warehouse

Rebuilding of all 56 filler valves on the 56-valve filler

Rebuilding of all 20 capper heads on Line 1 filler/capper and replacement of the center bearing

Addition of heat exchangers to the CIP system for 200-degree water sanitization

Addition of conveyors to the gallon line to increase case production per hour

Addition of conveyor covers to the empty bottle gallon line

Replacement of the relay logic system on the depalletizer with an A&B PLC system

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "This list represents a portion of the significant updates we've recently implemented at the bottling plant. Each improvement was carefully designed to enhance quality, efficiency, accuracy, and scalability. As we continue to receive increased retail and industrial requests regionally, nationally, and internationally, we aim to remain fully prepared to support this growth."

Mr. Greene adds, "We are well-positioned to manage our current retail partnerships with Walmart, Camping World, and TEN Alkaline Spring Water, while also preparing to onboard new accounts. I would like to extend my gratitude to our plant manager, Ken Porter, and the entire bottling plant team for their dedication and hard work in creating a state-of-the-art production environment."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Be Water 6-pack (USA-Proud).jpg

