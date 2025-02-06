Dynamic N/C, LLC Announces Appointment of Aaron Hansen as President

New President Aaron Hansen will help drive continued growth and expansion of market-leading aerostructures enterprise

Dynamic N/C, LLC (DNC) is excited to announce the recent appointment of Aaron Hansen as President. In this role, Hansen will leverage decades of experience in manufacturing and aerospace to help lead the Company's continued growth and evolution as a differentiated and valued partner to its OEM and Tier 1 customers. Hansen's extensive expertise and familiarity with aerospace manufacturing, supply chain, and large-scale operations will bring an additive perspective and leadership to the complex day-to-day demands of the leading Wichita-based aerostructures enterprise.

Before his appointment as DNC's President, Hansen spent his career across operational and supply chain leadership roles through a wide-range of business operations in the manufacturing industry. Hansen most recently led all supply chain strategy, planning, and execution efforts at Walbar Engine Components, working directly with the CEO toward business growth and the successful sale of Walbar to Cadence Aerospace (Arlington Capital portfolio company). Prior to Walbar, Hansen served in operations and supply chain management roles at Leonardo DRS, GKN Aerospace, LMI Aerospace, and Boeing, gaining significant experience in aerospace manufacturing and operations across both DoD and commercial customer sets. These experiences have given Hansen a strong foundation in the aerospace manufacturing industry that will serve him well as he helps to lead DNC into the future.

Bryan Mackey, DNC's Chief Executive Officer, offered "DNC is thrilled to welcome Aaron into this important leadership role. Aaron's background and experience will be extremely important to DNC's continued growth, augmenting our excellent management team, as we work together to drive the Company's expansion across business jet, military, and commercial aerostructures solutions. DNC is a standout amongst aerostructures suppliers, having grown and performed excellently over the past five years, and we are excited for Aaron to help lead the Company's continued upward trajectory and development."

Dynamic N/C, LLC (https://dynamicnc.net) is a Wichita, Kansas-based manufacturer of complex aerospace structural components, supporting business jet, military, space, eVTOL, and commercial customers. The company has strong positions on growing platforms across its targeted customers, with a particular focus on components and assemblies that are difficult to machine and serve flight-critical functions. DNC has 200+ employees that operate out of a 275,000 square foot facility, with a strong quality program that includes deep engineering expertise, ISO 9001 and AS9100 designations, and a multitude of OEM customer approvals across its targeted end markets.

