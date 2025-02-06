World Tumor Registry, Inc: World Tumor Registry Names Dr. Edi Brogi as Inaugural Chair of its Breast Cancer Registry

Established in 2021, the World Tumor Registry is being developed as a collection of registries or individual cancer sites, each to contain thousands of searchable digital microscopic images of cancer accompanied by clinical, genetic, and treatment information contributed from every region of the world and annotated by the WTR experts. The first of such registries, dedicated to thyroid cancer, went live in March of 2024. A Breast Cancer Registry is the second project, with a planned public launch at the end of 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brogi, a world-renowned leader and educator in the field of breast cancer, to the WTR family." said Dr. Yuri Nikiforov, Professor of Pathology at the University of Pittsburgh and WTR Founder and President. "Her appointment is a key step in the development of the Breast Cancer Registry, one of the WTR's most impactful projects."

Dr. Edi Brogi is the Director of the Breast Pathology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) and Professor of Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. A graduate of the University of Florence and trained at Massachusetts General Hospital, she joined MSKCC in 2000. Dr. Brogi has published over 200 articles on breast diseases and was an Associate Editor of Rosen's Breast Pathology textbook (4th and 5th ed.). She is a returning expert board member for the WHO Classification of Breast Tumors (5th and 6th ed.) and served as President and Officer of the International Society of Breast Pathology and on Board of Directors of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology. Dr. Brogi is a recipient of the 2020 BCRF/ISBP Award for Excellence in Breast Pathology.

"I am excited to contribute to this important project." said Dr. Edi Brogi, inaugural Chair of the Breast Cancer Registry. "Breast carcer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. Despite many great advancements in its diagnosis and treatment, so much still remains to be learned, particularly about the rare forms and manifestations of this disease. I invite pathologists from all over the world to participate in this extraordinary project and contribute cancer cases to the Breast Cancer Registry".

About the World Tumor Registry

World Tumor Registry, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on establishing a comprehensive, searchable, open-access catalog of microscopic whole-slide images of human cancer types and subtypes occurring in different geographic regions, populations, and environmental settings. It serves as a unique educational and practical resource for individuals and public organizations involved in cancer care and research with emphasis on eliminating inequality in cancer recognition, diagnosis, and treatment in diverse populations.

For more information about the World Tumor Registry and to support its mission, go to: https://www.worldtumorregistry.org

