Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of Staffing Diamond Awards for Client Satisfaction

Sparks Group, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality, based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 50% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the 10-year Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 10 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. Of those firms that have participated in the 2025 Best of Staffing program, only 25% have earned the 10-Year Diamond Award.

Sparks Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10/10 from 79.1% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 55%.

Sparks Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 76.9%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 45% in 2024.

"We're honored to once again receive the Best of Staffing Award," said Owner/CEO Steve Sparks. "For over a decade, our team's commitment to truly caring for our clients and candidates has been our guiding principle, and we're proud to see these efforts continually recognized."

About Sparks Group

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Sparks Group is an award-winning provider of staffing and recruiting services to businesses throughout DC, MD, VA, NC, FL, TX, and beyond. For over a half-century, Sparks Group has expertly sourced exceptional talent to help clients build world-class teams and candidates advance their careers.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

