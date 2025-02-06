Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom Keeps North American Critical Infrastructure Safe

Cutting-edge traffic management technology supports critical infrastructure, handling hundreds of millions of vehicles annually in the U.S.

Kapsch TrafficCom is transforming transportation infrastructure across North America with its advanced Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), ensuring safer and more efficient travel for millions of people. The platform integrates real-time monitoring and control systems, improving mobility, reducing congestion, and enhancing safety.

"Our ATMS platform is a game-changer for infrastructure management and smart, sustainable mobility," said JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "Not only is it battle-tested in deployments across our region, but our continuous and flexible development process reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and safety with these pivotal and critical systems."

Kapsch TrafficCom's ATMS integrates with Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology to provide real-time data, automated alerts, and remote system controls. This allows transportation authorities to detect and respond to incidents quickly, ensuring minimal disruptions and greater efficiency. The system is flexible, boasting extensive functionalities ranging from substation control to incident detection, air quality monitoring, ventilation system control, dynamic message signs, CCTV, to core systems like lighting, power control and many more.

Trusted for over 40 years, the technology by Kapsch TrafficCom is deployed across major highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, and even water management facilities. In the Northeast U.S. alone, the system supports over 650 million vehicle crossings each year.

Kapsch TrafficCom's ATMS is actively improving safety and operations across North America:

Bridges, tunnels & highways

George Washington Bridge (PANYNJ): Manages traffic for over 100 million vehicles annually

Henry Kinney Tunnel (FDOT): Manages traffic for 25 million vehicles annually

Goethals Bridge (PANYNJ): Enhances safety for 18 million vehicles annually

Central 70 Tunnel (CDOT): Optimizes maintenance and operations for 66 million vehicles annually

Bay Bridge (Caltrans): Improves traffic lighting for 85 million vehicles annually

H-3 Freeway (Hawaii DOT): Enhances safety for 17 million vehicles annually

Airports & transit

LaGuardia Airport Delta Terminal (PANYNJ): Supports 30 million passengers annually

Newark Liberty International Airport AirTrain: Improves efficiency for 33 million passengers annually

New York City Subway (MTA): Improves safety for 1.15 billion subway passengers & manages rail heat systems on 820 miles of rail tracks

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA): Manges power system for more than 120 million passengers annually

Water & utility management

City of San Diego Public Utilities Department: Upgraded infrastructure for smarter resource management

Truckee Meadows Water Authority: Optimized water distribution with real-time monitoring

City of Santa Ana Public Works Division: Comprehensive monitoring and control for water resource management

This selection of projects highlights Kapsch TrafficCom's commitment to innovation and safety across multiple types of critical infrastructure. By integrating advanced monitoring and control capabilities, the company ensures that critical infrastructure operates efficiently, sustainably and safely, reducing congestion and enhancing the overall user experience.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.

Press contact: Sandra Bijelic Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG?

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria?

P +43?664?628 1720?

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net Ashley Boncimino Regional Marketing Manager

Kapsch TrafficCom North America

2855 Premiere Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097?

P +1 864 735 2076

ashley.boncimino@kapsch.net

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc

