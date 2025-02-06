Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2025: Amdocs Charging Momentum Accelerates with Substantial Implementations, Empowering Service Providers of All Sizes

Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced significant momentum for its Amdocs Charging platform. With numerous new and upgraded charging implementations now in production, Amdocs is empowering service providers of all sizes to rapidly scale and monetize their networks.

Amdocs Charging addresses the challenge of siloed BSS platforms by acting as a single source of truth, offering extreme convergence and scalability, and enabling the rapid introduction of new business models through a self-service approach. With advances in AI, GenAI, configuration, low-code, usability features and API monetization, Amdocs Charging is delivering the necessary flexibility and power for new functions and partner integrations in the evolving network core.

John Abraham, Principal Analyst at Appledore Research, said: "Amdocs Charging has maintained its market leadership through its extensive client relationships and capabilities, even as charging systems face growing demands from modernization and new business requirements. The company's leading role in integrating AI capabilities demonstrates its commitment to adaptability and flexibility, enabling service providers to deliver enhanced customer experiences while maintaining cost efficiency."

Amdocs Charging continues to drive innovation and growth for service providers of all sizes worldwide, offering unparalleled flexibility to launch services rapidly, and scalability to meet the evolving demands of the telecommunications industry. Amdocs currently has over 70 deployments including cloud-based charging projects in production across a range of public, private, and hybrid environments, including leading CSPs in North America - with the vast majority being 5G or 5G ready. Amdocs Charging can start small, be added to existing charging capabilities, or be used to consolidate all systems for the future.

Recent achievements include:

A tier-one European service provider is leveraging Amdocs Charging to consolidate and future-proof its billing, charging, and catalog solutions. This drives new revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and improved customer experience, with triple-digit performance improvements and a 70% reduction in time-to-value.

A European-based group that implemented Amdocs Charging to drive global IoT services achieved 100% organic growth for that line of business over two years, reducing system update time by over 99% with zero downtime and no customer impact.

A top-tier Southeast Asian service provider is using Amdocs Charging in a multi-cloud environment to enhance operational effectiveness, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 80%, and achieve "infrastructure-as-code" objectives.

A tier-one Asian operator is modernizing its charging capabilities with Amdocs Charging, speeding time to market for new products and services, and achieving industry-leading transactions per second.

A European group is enhancing industry reliability and responsiveness with Amdocs Charging deployed in a 4xActive configuration, providing unmatched responsiveness to end-users.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: "As generative AI creates new avenues for revenue growth and enhances user experiences, Amdocs is excited to support our customers with a cloud-native, AI-driven platform that enables business growth by seamlessly and securely opening up the network with API-based charging. With billions of transactions processed daily, we provide the essential solutions, partnerships, and capabilities to empower service providers of all sizes, in an ever-evolving landscape, to monetize their core assets."

Amdocs will be showcasing Amdocs Charging and other AI-based solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 3-6, 2025.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024.

